The rise of heavy used vehicles a major contributor to pollution, prompting calls for stricter regulations

Nairobi, 22 February 2024 While heavy vehicle (HDV) exports represent a modest 3.6% of the total value of global automotive trade, their CO2 emissions have increased by over 30% since 2000, with trucks contributing 80% of this increase. Furthermore, HDVs contribute significantly to environmental pollution, accounting for over 40% of road emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx), over 60% of road particulate matter (PM 2.5) and more than 20% of black carbon emissions, as revealed in the latest report by the UN Environment Program (UNEP).

Report Used heavy vehicles and the environment – A global overview of used heavy vehicles: flow, scale and regulationREPORT, jointly launched by UNEP and the Clean Air and Climate Coalition (CCAC), provides the first global overview from the UN of the scale and regulation of HDVs used and their contribution to global air pollution, road accidents, fuel consumption and climate emissions. The report recommends ways to reduce the harmful aspects of used HDVs on human health and the climate.

According to the study, HDVs are expected to continue to grow significantly with the increase in economic activities and the need to move people and goods. This builds on past trends where global truck and bus sales doubled in 15 years (2000-2015).

Many developing countries rely on imports of used heavy duty vehicles (HDVs) to grow their fleets. While this promotes more affordable means of increasing mobility needs in these countries, the report finds that quality regulation and enforcement of used imported HDVs is either low or non-existent. Further amplifying their impacts, especially in the case of old, polluting and unsafe used HDVs.

To date, no country has minimum requirements for the export of used HDVs. The report finds that regulations in more than half of used HDV importing countries are weak or very weak and enforcement is insufficient. For example, while 25 African countries have adopted standards for HDVs used to control air pollution, mitigate climate and improve road safety, only four have fully implemented these. Worldwide, only two countries have included used vehicles in their national climate action plans (NDC).

Rob de Jong, head of UNEP's Sustainable Mobility Unit, said: Trucks and buses contribute to economic growth almost everywhere in the world, but ambitious regulations are needed to curb their emissions that cause major environmental and health impacts. The introduction of cleaner bus technologies could be a key driver for the global revolution towards low- and, ultimately, zero-emission transport.

The report states that it is a shared responsibility of importing and exporting countries to ensure that the cleanest and safest used vehicles are on the roads of developing countries. It shows the need for regional cooperation to introduce and enforce minimum standards, such as emission standards and age limits, increased public awareness and more research, both for environmental benefits and road safety. For example, by adopting Euro VI equivalent vehicle emission standards and cleaner fuels, up to 700,000 premature deaths could be avoided by 2030.

Currently 97 percent of all newly registered trucks and 73 percent of buses in the EU run on diesel. Better regulations for used HDVs could also lead to a breakthrough and greater use of advanced technologies in developing countries, including electric buses and trucks.

The report represents a first attempt to quantify and qualify the flows of used heavy vehicles, based on export data from Japan, the European Union and the Republic of Korea together, representing about 60 percent of the total export market of New and used HDVs in 146 mainly. low and middle income countries. The report has limitations, mainly inconsistencies in statistics, as well as a lack of publicly available data from the US, which does not disaggregate exports of new and used vehicles, and China, an emerging exporter.

