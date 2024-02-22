International watchdog investigation reveals Islamic State used mustard gas in 2015 attack in Syria





THE HAGUE, Netherlands — An international investigative team said Thursday that its investigation into a 2015 attack in Syria found reasonable grounds to believe the Islamic State group used mustard gas, the latest revelation of the use of poison gas and nerve agents in the country's civil war. Syria. The report by the investigation and identification team of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons found that mustard gas, also known as sulfur mustard, was used during the attacks on September 1, 2015, as Islamic State attacked the town of Marea. The investigation found that the chemical payload was deployed by artillery from areas under ISIL control, and that no entity other than ISIL possessed the means, motives and capabilities to deploy sulfur mustard as part of an attack on Marea, its report said. referring to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant. This is a stark reminder to the international community that non-state actors like ISIL have developed the capacity and willingness to use chemical weapons. OPCW Ambassador General Fernando Arias said. “This highlights the key role and expertise of the OPCW in addressing such threats. The facts are now known and it is up to the international community to take action, at the OPCW and beyond. The report said 11 people experienced symptoms consistent with exposure to sulfur mustard. The team's previous reports have held Syrian government forces responsible for using chemical weapons five times in three different cities and towns in Syria in 2017 and 2018. Syria denies using chemical weapons. The team was created in 2018 to replace the United Nations Joint Investigative Mechanism-OPCW, which was disbanded when Russia vetoed a resolution to extend its mandate in 2017. Inspectors for the Joint Investigative Mechanism determined that Syrian President Bashar Assad's government was behind at least three chlorine gas attacks and the Islamic State extremist group was responsible for at least one involving mustard gas.

