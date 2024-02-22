Climate change linked to increased mental distress among teenagers, according to Drexel study

Exacerbating human-caused climate change may have effects beyond the widely reported sea-level rise, higher temperatures, and impacts on food supplies and migration—and may also extend to impacting mental distress among schoolchildren. middle school in the United States.

According to a representative survey of 38,616 high school students from 22 public school districts in 14 US states, a quarter of those teenagers had experienced the most days in a climate disaster during the past two years and five years the last – such as hurricanes, floods, tornadoes, droughts, and wildfires—were 20% more likely to develop mental distress than their peers who experienced few or no disaster events.

The paper is the first large-scale research looking at adolescent mental health after multiple disaster events — including the timing, frequency and duration of the events — including 83 federally declared climate disasters occurring within the 10 years before the survey was completed. The findings, using May 2019 data on sadness/hopelessness and short sleep from the US Youth Risk Behavior Survey and disaster data from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, were published this month in the journal Preventive Medicine Reports.

“We know that climate change has and will have catastrophic impacts across the globe,” said lead author Amy Auchincloss, PhD, an associate professor of epidemiology at the Dornsife School of Public Health. “But we were alarmed to find that climate-related disasters were already affecting so many teenagers in the U.S. For example, within the past 2 years, many school districts in our study experienced climate disasters for more than 20 days.”

Respondents reported mental health concerns by responding positively to persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness and short sleep duration, two factors that previous studies strongly associate with adolescent mental health disorders. The group controlled for other factors that may influence mental health, such as age, race, gender, experience of bullying, concerns about school safety and family income.

A positive, but not statistically significant, association between experiencing climate disasters and mental distress was also found when extending ten years prior to the US Youth Risk Survey.

“We found the strongest effects on mental distress in the 2 years immediately following a climate disaster—with the effect gradually weakening 5 to 10 years after the disaster,” said co-author Josiah Kephart, PhD, an assistant professor at the Dornsife School. Public health.

Since the results cannot prove causation, the authors say they would like to see more studies on the range of effects of climate change on young people and methods to improve preparation for the potential deterioration of mental health among this population.

Almost now half According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, teenagers have experienced a mental health disorder in their childhood or adolescence.

“Youth mental health crisis resources are already struggling to meet the demand, and the demand will increase as disasters increase,” said co-author Esther Chernak, MD, a clinical professor and director of the Center for Public Health Preparedness and Communication at Dornsife Public School. Health. “The current study is evidence that clinicians, policymakers, parents, and many others with an interest in youth mental health can point to when advocating for increased adolescent-specific mental health resources—especially in lower-income communities that will are hit harder by disasters. .”

In addition to Auchincloss, additional authors on the study include Dominic A. Ruggiero and Meghan T. Donnelly, who were graduate students at Drexel at the time of this work.