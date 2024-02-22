Why Britain is struggling with nuclear power





A rust-colored dome looms over the muddy farmland of Hinkley Point, a hill overlooking the Bristol Channel in southwest England. When a giant yellow crane lifted the 150m wide concrete and steel disc into place this winter, it marked a milestone for what will be the first commercial nuclear power station built in Britain since the mid-1990s and a ship in an attempt to revive the industry. However, the closure of the first two-cylinder building for the reactors was also a reminder of the extraordinary, long and increasingly expensive effort to build what is known as Hinkley Point C. Work on the plant has been underway for more than a decade, but completion remains years away. Recently, lectricit de France, the French state-owned company building the plant, warned of further delays. The launch date, which two years ago was planned for 2027, has been pushed back to the end of this decade, or possibly 2031.

The extra time will add billions more to a final bill that could reach up to 47.9 billion pounds, or about $60 billion, EDF said. In 2016, the price was 18 billion. Nuclear power is regaining favor in the West as a means of reducing greenhouse gases, and the British government last month announced the biggest expansion of nuclear power in 70 years. But the record of nuclear power in Western Europe and the United States is not encouraging, with delays and staggering cost overruns plaguing recent projects. The fate of Hinkley Point and another project, planned on England's east coast in the village of Sizewell, could determine whether nuclear momentum in Britain increases or decreases.

The hype is at an all-time high, said Franck Gbaguidi, a nuclear analyst at Eurasia Group, a political risk firm. Governments will over-promise and consistently under-deliver. In what executives say is an all-out effort to complete by 2030, EDF has 11,000 people at Hinkley working around the clock. Welders, engineers and electricians, employed by a host of contractors, are flown to the site in a fleet of white buses from a logistics center and temporary flats around the fading industrial town of Bridgwater.

There are too many workers on site at one time, said Susan Goss, deputy leader of Stogursey Parish Council, the local district. I think it can be difficult to coordinate what they are doing, she added. Britain was once a pioneer in splitting atoms to produce electricity, building an early series of reactors in the 1950s and 1960s, but the country has not completed a nuclear power plant in nearly 30 years.

The U.K. and the U.S. have, in a sense, forgotten how to build nuclear power plants, said Simon Taylor, a professor at Cambridge University's Judge Business School who has written extensively about Britain's nuclear program. We can rebuild that knowledge, but it will take a long time, he added. Nuclear plants are incredibly complex structures and Britain has lacked a workforce with the right skills and contractors capable of choreographing the tasks that go into a well-run project, Mr Taylor and other analysts said. In addition, Britain's process for certifying and permitting one of these installations is very thorough, costing potential developers billions.

For one developer, it was too much. In 2019, the Japanese conglomerate Hitachi walked away from a nuclear project in Wales after spending 2 billion. The company blamed escalating costs. In 2008, when Prime Minister Gordon Brown's administration launched the current nuclear power-building effort, a government study suggested the new plants could deliver electricity to the grid by 2018. Since then, only Hinkley Point has reached an advanced stage, while Britain's nuclear generating capacity has fallen by more than 40 percent as aging plants were phased out, according to the Nuclear Industry Association, a trade group. Over the past year, nuclear plants supplied about 14 percent of the country's electricity, compared with 21 percent a decade ago. Retraining nuclear capabilities, creating a new supply chain and training a workforce has been a huge task, Stuart Crooks, managing director of Hinkley Point, said in a recent memo to staff.

Adding to the problem: The type of reactors being built at Hinkley Point have a reputation for being problematic. The British government allowed EDF to buy most of Britain's existing nuclear power system in 2009, and the company chose a design the French nuclear industry helped develop, known as the European Pressurized Water Reactor, to build at Hinkley Point.

Promoted as among the safest and most powerful reactors ever built, the design is now known for flaws, delays and cost overruns, particularly at the Olkiluoto sites in Finland, which began operating in 2023, and Flamanville in France, which is expected to be released online. this year. In theory, developers learn lessons every time they build a plant, reducing future costs, but this process doesn't seem to be entirely successful with the reactors at Hinkley, which are the fifth and sixth of this design. Roy Pumfrey, a spokesman for Stop Hinkley, an anti-plant group, thinks it is doomed never to be finished. The design of the reactor is very complicated, said Mr Pumfrey, a retired teacher.

In his message, Mr. EDF's Crooks laid additional blame for delays and cost overruns on Britain's nuclear regulations. To meet the requirements, Mr Crooks said, the original design would have needed 7,000 changes, including 35 per cent more steel and 25 per cent more concrete. EDF is owned by the French government. Britain The Office of Nuclear Regulation quickly responded, saying in a statement on January 25 that it had sought changes after the 2011 Fukushima accident in Japan, as well as experiences with other European pressurized reactors in Europe and China. As for additional concrete and steel, the regulator said France had similar requirements. However, there is evidence that building a nuclear power plant takes longer and costs more in Britain. Britain Remade, a group that aims to speed up economic development, found that similar reactors were built much more cheaply not only in China, which leads the world in building nuclear plants, but also in Finland and France, despite delays there. It is clear that our approach to planning and financing reactors adds significant costs, two analysts, Sam Dumitriu and Ben Hopkinson, write in a recent study. Despite the disappointments, nuclear power is gaining political support in Britain and elsewhere as a reliable source of low-emissions energy. If Hinkley Point C is completed, it will power six million homes more than two and a half times more than Britain's next largest nuclear station. And the sustainable nature of nuclear power is an important attribute; renewable energy such as wind and solar energy are intermittent.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak recently announced an additional $1.3 billion to help finance EDF's construction of its Sizewell plant, known as Sizewell C. Nuclear is the perfect antidote to the energy challenges facing Britain, Mr Sunak said last month as he announced a plan to quadruple nuclear power generation by 2050.

Who will pay for this expansion? This is not exactly clear. The British government is now the majority owner of Sizewell C, having bought a minority stake held by China General Nuclear, a Chinese state-owned company. EDF has reduced its stake to less than 50 percent from 80 percent and says it is determined to bring it down to below 20 percent. EDF and the British government hope that lessons learned at Hinkley Point C will reduce the cost of Sizewell C, which is the same design. The government, advised by Barclays Bank, is talking to a group of investors about buying the Sizewell plant. As an enticement, officials are offering a new financing model that will allow developers to recoup their investments faster.

A few years ago, Chinese firms were expected to play a major role in Britain's nuclear program, but the British government has been irritated by their involvement. China General still owns about a third of Hinkley Point C, but it has stopped contributing to construction costs, according to EDF, leaving the French stuck with paying to keep the work going. The Chinese general did not respond to a request for comment. On Friday, EDF said it was writing off about $13.9 billion for the project. With so much at stake for Britain, EDF and the French government hope Mr Sunak will do more to help complete Hinkley Point and make the future plant a success. It is in the interest of the British authorities that we are a solid partner, to deliver the project in the best possible condition, said Luc Rmont, chief executive of EDF. And so I am confident that we will find a way with the UK authorities at both Hinkley Point and Sizewell.

Keith Bradsher contributed reporting from Beijing, and Liz Alderman from Paris.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/02/22/business/uk-nuclear-power.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos