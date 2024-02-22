



The partnership combines Liaison International's innovative technology with NAGAP's graduate enrollment expertise to transform graduate education and enrich professional growth. WATERTOWN, Mass., February 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — International Leaguea leader in higher education technology solutions, has partnered with NAGAP, the Association for Graduate Enrollment Management, which is dedicated to advancing graduate enrollment management (GEM). it strategic partnership marks a decisive step forward in the GEM field, combining the capabilities of both organizations to better support the graduate education community.

This partnership will empower NAGAP with the ability to participate in defining, collecting and disseminating essential graduate enrollment data. This initiative will strengthen the association's mission to engage and advance GEM professionals by promoting excellence and collaboration through education, research and professional development. “NAGAP is excited to partner with Liaison in promoting GradCAS as a turnkey solution for graduate degrees in the arts and humanities, as well as the social and natural sciences,” said Keith Ramsdell, chair of external relations and partnerships and past president of NAGAP. “Centralized application systems provide the efficiency that admissions offices need and the simplicity that students want.” Liaison's collaboration with NAGAP will expand the scope and functionality of Centralized Application Services (CAS) for managing master's, doctoral and professional degree applications. This effort will advance the field of GEM and reinforce NAGAP's position as the premier professional association for graduate recording professionals. Working with the leading source of applicant data, NAGAP members will have exclusive access to current data, tools and best practices, empowering them with a comprehensive understanding of trends and enabling innovation to meet the objectives of registration. “The partnership between NAGAP and Liaison represents an exciting development for the GEM field, as it brings together the leading professional organization dedicated to advancing best practices in GEM with the leading enrollment technology organization with a 30+ year history of assisting graduate programs to fulfill the goals”, he said Stephen Taylormanaging director, BusinessCAS. NAGAP's liaison and partnership reflects a shared vision to foster a more educated world by making graduate education more accessible and impactful. By bringing together Liaison's technology expertise with NAGAP's commitment to excellence in graduate enrollment management, this collaboration sets a new standard for innovation and leadership in the field. “Through this partnership, NAGAP and Liaison aim to bring a proven technology platform to additional colleges and universities across the country,” said Ramsdell. “Beyond that, our hope is to provide GEM-specific research, increased thought leadership, and expanded professional development opportunities for our NAGAP members.” About Liaison International

Through a powerful combination of technology and services, Liaison helps higher education institutions and students make informed enrollment decisions. Our vision to foster a more educated world fuels our passion for expanding access, simplifying experiences and empowering decision makers. With over 30 years of experience, we have served over 1,200 campuses and supported 40,000 programs worldwide, empowering individuals, partnering with institutions and strengthening communities in pursuit of knowledge and success. About NAGAP

NAGAP, the Association for Graduate Enrollment Management, is the only professional organization dedicated to the concerns of individuals working in the graduate enrollment management environment. NAGAP strives to promote excellence and collaboration through education, research, and professional development, serving its members as they advance the art and science of graduate enrollment management. Media contact: Stephen Taylormanaging director, BusinessCAS

Email: [email protected] SOURCE International Liaison

