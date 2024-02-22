Caitlin Cleveland: Earning $10 a day childcare average in NWT

Check against delivery

Mr Speaker, the Government of the Northwest Territories made a mandate commitment in 2019 to advance universal childcare by increasing availability and affordability.

It is my great privilege today to announce that starting April 1, licensed childcare in the Northwest Territories will cost an average of $10 a day.

This change means that families can focus on caring for their children without the financial pressures of high childcare costs. For example, a family with an infant and a preschooler in licensed care will save approximately $18,000 per year. This is money that can now put meals on the table, winter clothing for children, and help families with the costs of daily living by providing access to quality care.

This milestone, reached two years ahead of schedule, is calculated by combining free and fee-based programs. It means that while some families may pay more than $10 a day, others may pay less than $10 a day. However, on average, licensed childcare fees across the territory amount to $10 per day.

Mr. Speaker, while this is exciting news for families, affordability is only one piece of the puzzle when it comes to a sustainable and mature childcare sector. Beyond affordability, we are focused on accessibility, improved inclusion support, and retention and recruitment of early childhood educators.

Supporting the development of the necessary infrastructure, whether it is a new building or a refurbished space, is vital to reducing waiting lists and supporting parents to re-enter the workforce or further their education when they are ready. .

GNWT currently has an annual infrastructure budget of $1 million for early learning and childcare programs, but we know this is not enough to meet demand. I am pleased to share that we are currently negotiating new child care infrastructure dollars for the NWT with the Government of Canada and look forward to sharing more details in the coming months.

Mr. Speaker, I cannot emphasize enough that without early childhood educators, whether they work in family day homes, centers, or after-school programs, our child care system would not exist.

Early childhood educators deserve to be paid properly for the work they do. Over the past two years, the GNWT and the Government of Canada have invested approx

$4.6 million in salary increases for early childhood educators at NWT centers. However, that funding was always meant to be temporary.

We are currently engaging with the sector on what comes next: a pay network, a certification model and new funding approaches to support licensed operators. A salary network will set a minimum hourly pay rate for these positions so that no one earns below that threshold. It also means that years of experience and education will be recognized.

Mr. President, the last few years have included many changes and commitments and we are not done yet. GNWT will continue to engage with Indigenous governments and community partners, including the NWT Early Childhood Association. I am pleased to share that the Department of Education, Culture and Employment and the Association recently formalized this relationship through the co-development of a Terms of Reference to support understanding of ongoing work to achieve shared objectives.

Mr. Speaker, by achieving an average of $10 a day for childcare in the NWT, we have achieved one of our goals and I look forward to the work ahead to meet those that remain.

I want to thank the early childhood educators across the territory who continue to support this critical sector and give us their feedback to improve it. I am committed to continuing this work and thankful that many other Northerners are as well.

Thank you Mr President.