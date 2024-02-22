International
LIFE Strategic Projects receive over 233 million EU funding
The funding will be used by twelve major nature, environment and climate action projects to achieve their objectives.
The projects will be implemented in Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Ireland (2), Spain, France, Italy, Lithuania, Austria, Poland and Finland (2).
These new additions to the LIFE portfolio represent an important step towards realizing the EU's ambitious goal of becoming a climate neutral continent by 2050. They are not just projects, but catalysts for change that will accelerate the transition to a more sustainable and resilient future.
Strategic Projects align with and support several key EU strategies and directives. They contribute to EU Biodiversity Strategy for 2030, a comprehensive plan aimed at protecting nature and reversing the degradation of ecosystems. They also support Water Framework Directive, Nature Restoration Law, Air Quality Directive, Maritime Strategy Framework Directive, Sustainable Urban Movement Plansand contribute to a clean energy transition.
Three new LIFE projects focused on the environment will engage in the protection of marine areas in Ireland, the improvement of air quality in Poland and the improvement of water quality in Lithuania.
In the field of climate action, three additional new projects will strive to achieve Finland's 2035 goal of carbon neutrality, boost climate adaptation efforts in Spain's Pyrenees region, and assist six Bulgarian municipalities in transitioning to a carbon-neutral society. climate.
In the field of nature and biodiversity, six new projects will be developed. These initiatives range from addressing biodiversity loss in France and Finland, protecting Natura 2000 sites across Northern Italy and Ireland, reversing negative trends in species decline in the Czech Republic, to restoring peatlands in Austria.
For more information, see the European Commission Press release.
Discover these twelve years The new LIFE Strategic Projects.
