Trudeau in Cape Breton to announce housing funding





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau traveled to Nova Scotia on Thursday to announce $13.3 million in funding to rapidly build 367 housing units over the next three years. The Premier made the announcement at Membertou First Nation Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes a housing announcement at Membertou First Nation on Cape Breton Island, NS, on Thursday. (The Canadian Press) Prime Minister Justin Trudeau traveled to Nova Scotia today to announce $13.3 million in funding to rapidly build 367 housing units over the next three years. Trudeau made the announcement from a snow-covered housing development inside the Membertou First Nation, a largely urban community south of Sydney, Cape Breton's largest city. The Premier said agreements reached with Membertou and the Cape Breton Regional Municipality could help spur the construction of more than 3,200 homes over the next 10 years. The money comes from the federal government's $4 billion housing accelerator fund, which was announced in March 2023. It aims to encourage municipalities to make changes to bylaws and regulations that will increase housing construction. Under the program, Ottawa encourages municipalities to adopt tighter zoning regulations, expedite approvals for building permits, increase the use of public and underutilized land, and provides incentives to non-profit and private homebuilders to develop affordable housing projects.

