Rising to the Challenge in Haiti: Ministerial Meeting of the Multinational Security Support Mission
SECRETARY BLINKEN: Assistant Secretary Nichols, thank you very, very much. (Inaudible) everybody here, thank you (inaudible) for being here today (inaudible) for waiting with us.
Over the last two days, you had the G20 foreign ministers meeting and many partners also joined in support of a common mission that our hosts presented:to build a just world and build a sustainable planet. To resolve the conflict; to make communities more peaceful and stable; to ensure that the international system responds to the challenges of our time.
That was the focus of the last two days of discussion, and I think it's safe to say that one of the most pressing challenges we face as an international community is in Haiti.
In January alone, more than 1,100 people were killed, injured or kidnapped in the country. Gangs now control 80 percent of the capital, Port-au-Prince. Armed groups use sexual assault and rape to terrorize the population.
The violence has also resulted in the blocking of trade routes and relief routes, as well as the closure of schools. Criminal groups have cut off access to food, clean water, health care, electricity. Half the country eats only one meal a day. Three million children are in need of immediate humanitarian assistance. And the conflict is spreading north into Haiti's breadbasket, threatening the food supply for the entire country.
The United States is working to reduce violence and improve the daily lives of Haitians. We have provided more than $300 million in food, clean water, health care, services for survivors of gender-based violence and other humanitarian assistance over the past three years. We have allocated $189 million since July 2021 to help vet, train and professionalize the Haitian National Police, including the supply of vehicles, protective equipment, communications equipment and other essential supplies. Sanctions and visa restrictions were being imposed to hold accountable those individuals who fund or enable violence.
And they were already, as it stands now, the largest single donor of aid to Haiti; we also committed to expanding our efforts.
But we know that this support alone is not enough for Haitians to reclaim their country.
We must do more to help the Haitian National Police stabilize the security situation now so that aid can flow effectively and reach the people who need it, so that Haitians don't have to to live in the terror of gangs and so that Haiti can return fully and strongly to a democratic path.
Now, the best way we see to bring about this future is with the UN-mandated Multinational Security Support Mission. This is what the vast majority of Haitians are calling for.
In September, many of us gathered at the United Nations General Assembly to discuss the urgent need for a UN Security Council resolution authorizing such a mission. The following month, the Security Council adopted UN Security Council Resolution 2599.[1]with strong support. Since then, we've had planning conferences, including one in Washington just last week we've had assessment visits, all to prepare for this mission.
However, the mission's success depends on securing the international contributions it needs.
Improving the security situation in Haiti is in our collective interest. We all want to prevent destabilizing irregular migration. We all want to oppose criminal violence and arms trafficking. We all want to help Haitian communities in need. The international community has led international efforts to support Haiti for decades. But we must help Haiti overcome these efforts.
So let me begin by again expressing my deep appreciation to the Kenyan government for its willingness to serve as the lead nation of this mission. And we welcome countries around the world from the Caribbean to West Africa who have committed personnel.
The United States intends to provide $200 million for the Multinational Security Support Mission. Our assistance will provide operational support to assist the Haitian National Police with planning, intelligence, airlift capacity, communications and medical equipment and services.
We call on the international community to join us by contributing funding, contributing personnel, contributing equipment, contributing logistics, contributing training in this mission.
Now, long-term stability in Haiti will require not only the restoration of public security, but also the improvement of political, economic and social conditions. The United States continues to call for the restoration of democratic order through an inclusive political process in Haiti. We call on Prime Minister Henry and all key stakeholders to unite around broader-based governance.
The only legitimate path to long-term peace and stability is through free and fair elections. Haitians have the right to be led by a government of their choice that serves their needs, reflects their aspirations, and is accountable to the people it serves.
Early last month, gang members targeted Solino, a once peaceful neighborhood in Port-au-Prince. Residents were trapped in their homes by heavy gunfire, even as gang members burned storefronts, schools, houses, cars. People who managed to escape called a local radio station to plead for help. One of them said: If the police do not come, today we are dying.
After a several-day siege, the police managed to stabilize the situation. But Solino still burns and residents fear the gangs will strike again and take over, bringing the entire capital under their abusive and terrifying control.
In Solino and across the country, the Haitian National Police are fighting bravely to take back their communities. If we stand with them, if we stand with the people of Haiti, they can succeed, we can succeed. Today, we have an opportunity to make this possible. I am grateful to everyone who participates, stands up in this moment of need, but also in this moment of opportunity. Thank you.
