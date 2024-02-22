The incoming storm will bring significant rain and then a flash freeze to Nova Scotia





An incoming storm system will bring rain to Nova Scotia, followed by showers. The system, which is still moving across the US plains, will arrive in the province on Friday afternoon, tracking from the west to the east. While we may see a few patches of snow and some freezing rain on the northern edge of the storm Friday morning and afternoon, it will be mostly rain for Nova Scotia, with some significant totals possible Friday night and Saturday. Some residents try to clear a blocked drain on McLennan Avenue in Halifax in February 2015. (Stephanie Blanchet/CBC) Western areas are expected to see rainfall totals in the 15 to 30 millimeter range, with higher totals ranging from 30 to 50 millimeters looking for more for southern and eastern regions of the province, including the South Coast, Halifax , Truro, Pictou, Antigonish. , East Coast and Cape Breton regions. Local amounts may exceed 50 millimeters in some areas. Unfortunately, the most significant rain will fall in areas that were hit hardest by the snow earlier this month. The most pronounced rains are expected to fall in the southern and eastern areas where amounts close to 50 millimeters are possible. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC) With this system, southerly winds will also blow, with widespread gusts in the range of 50 to 60 km/h, while in the eastern areas on Friday night and early Saturday they may blow stronger from 70 to 90 km/h . As southerly winds raise temperatures into the mid-range, further snowmelt will follow. If you can, prepare your property ahead of time by making sure rain and snowmelt have a way out because more precipitation is expected after the storm. Heavy rain will continue into Friday evening, before tapering off from west to east throughout the day on Saturday. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC) Quick freezing As the system moves in on Saturday, winds will shift to the northwest and temperatures will drop during the late afternoon and evening hours. We will see a mix of freezing rain, sleet and light snow in eastern areas and Cape Breton with some light accumulation possible. More importantly, as temperatures drop, any slush and standing water will freeze solid by the time we get to Sunday morning. If you are traveling late Saturday or early Sunday, be extra careful as untreated surfaces will be icy. Significant rainfall will bring the risk of localized flooding. This parking lot in Antigonish flooded during a heavy rain event in February 2019. (City of Antigonish) Temperatures will remain below freezing Sunday afternoon, which means the ice will stick around. The good news is that temperatures are expected to rise again by the middle of next week as we say goodbye to February. In fact, there is strong agreement that Nova Scotia will experience warmer than average temperatures for the first week of March. Temperatures will be in the minus 10 to -15 range across much of the province by Sunday morning bringing icy conditions after the rain. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/nova-scotia/nova-scotia-weather-feb22-1.7122475 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos