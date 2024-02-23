France honors foreign fighters of the Resistance of World War II

PARIS — When France hosts grand ceremonies to commemorate D-Day, the heroic role of Missak Manouchian and other foreigners among French Resistance fighters in World War II is often overlooked. French President Emmanuel Macron sought to change that on Wednesday by inducting Manouchian into the country's national Panthon monument.

A poet who took refuge in France after surviving the Armenian Genocide, Manouchian was executed in 1944 for being a leader in the resistance to Nazi occupation.

Macron praised the Manuchians' love for France to the point of giving his life” in a speech at the Panthon, the resting place of France's most revered figures, in the presence of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

He wanted to be a poet, he became a shadow soldier, Macron said.

The moving tribute also honored 23 other members of Manouchian's Resistance group. Their names, to be mentioned on a commemorative plaque, were read out one by one, followed by the phrase Died for France, a high honor in the country.

This is how great people in France live forever, Macron said.

The coffins of Manouchian and his wife, Mline, both draped in the French flag, were carried on the road in front of the Panthon by Foreign Legion soldiers.

Mline, also a member of the Resistance who survived the war, will be buried alongside her husband.

The move comes as France prepares to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day this year in the presence of heads of state and World War II veterans.

Historian Denis Peschanski, who led the effort to honor the memory of the Manuuchians, said Wednesday's ceremony was above all a tribute to all foreign fighters of the Resistance.

On Tuesday, a tribute was held at Mont Valrien, where Manouchian and members of his group were shot by the Nazis. The site has become a memorial to French World War II fighters. The Holocaust Memorial in Paris was also holding an exhibition in his honor

Born in 1906 in the then Ottoman Empire, Manouchian lost both his parents during the 2015-2016 genocide of 1.5 million Armenians by the Ottoman Turks.

He was sent to an orphanage in Lebanon, then a French protectorate, where he discovered the French language and culture.

He came to France in 1924. Living in Paris, he wrote poetry and took classes in literature and philosophy at the Sorbonne University, while working in factories and doing other odd jobs.

He joined the Communist Party in the early 1930s within the MOI (Movement of Immigrant Labor) group and became editor-in-chief of a newspaper for the Armenian community.

During World War II, he joined the French Resistance as a political activist with the then-secret MIA group.

In 1943, he became the military chief of the communist party's armed organization, the FTP-MOI group of about 60 resistance fighters that gathered many foreigners from Armenia, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Bulgaria, Italy and Spain, including many Jews. .

Manouchian is the first foreign fighter and the first communist Resistance fighter to be inducted into the Panthon, Peschanski noted.

His group led dozens of anti-Nazi attacks and sabotage operations in and around Paris between August and November 1943, including the assassination of a senior German colonel.

Tracked down by Vichy French police who collaborated with Nazi Germany, Manouchian was arrested on November 16, 1943 along with most of the group's members. He was sentenced to death in February 1944.

Nazi propaganda officers ordered a poster with the photos and names of 10 Resistance fighters, including Manouchian, to be displayed in Paris and other French cities.

The so-called Red Poster tried to discredit them as Jews, foreigners and criminals, and Manouchian was “clearly the first target,” Peschanski said. However, the campaign failed to convince the French population, he said: The poster, while aiming to portray them as murderers, made them heroes.

In his last letter to his wife, Manouchian wrote: At the moment of death, I declare that I have no hatred for the German people… The German people and all other people will live in peace and brotherhood after the war.

French poet Louis Aragon wrote a poem in 1955 inspired by the letter that singer Lo Ferr set to music under the title LAffiche Rouge (“The Red Poster”), keeping the memory alive and making the song a French standard.

During Wednesday's ceremony, French rock band Feu! Chatterton performed the song, while a large reproduction of the Red Poster was placed in front of the Pantheon.

A light show on the facade of the monument chronicled Manouchian's life. The tribute also included moving excerpts from his letters and notebooks.

Missak Manouchian, you enter here as a soldier with your comrades, those of the poster, of Mont Valrien … and with all your band of brothers who died for France, Macron said.

Recent research into Manouchian has brought to light the fact that dozens of the 185 foreigners shot dead by the Nazis at Mont Valrien were not officially declared Morts pour la France (“Died for France”) “mainly because they were foreigners,” he noted. Peschanski. . The French presidency said the matter was dealt with last year to give them the honour.

The Panthon is the resting place of 83 people, 76 men and seven women, including Manouchian and his wife.

Most recently, US-born entertainer, anti-Nazi spy and civil rights activist Josephine Baker became the first black woman to receive France's highest honor in 2021.