NATIONAL NEWS

US investigates whether AT&T outage was cyber attack

This morning, tens of thousands of AT&T customers across the country reported outages in cell phone and Internet service. At the peak of the outage, more than 70,000 customers were unable to make or receive calls on their mobile phones or use mobile networks. By late morning, AT&T reported that they had successfully restored service to 75% of their network. So far, less than 1,500 customers are still reporting outages according to Downdetector.com.

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security are reportedly investigating whether the outage was the result of a malfunction or a cyber attack. A memo from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), which is part of DHS, stated that there is no indication at this time that any malicious actor was involved.

On Wednesday, one The IT company that processes prescriptions for pharmacies across the US reported a cyber security threat which forced it to shut down its systems to protect patient information. The It company, Change Healthcare, counts the nationwide CVS chain among its clients. The outage prevented pharmacies from filing claims with patients' insurance companies, and pharmacies asked customers to be patient. Some eager customers had to pay full price for their drugs out of pocket. A statement today from UnitedHealth, the parent company of Change Healthcare, blamed the attack on a “nation-state” actor..

The AT&T outage and the Health Care Change outage are unrelated. However, both cases demonstrate the vulnerabilities of the US cyber infrastructure to disruptions that could affect many aspects of daily life.

Alabama hospitals and clinics ban IVF services after court rules embryos are children

The University of Alabama-Birmingham Health System, one of Alabama's largest health care providers, has halted in-vitro fertilization treatments after the state Supreme Court ruled that embryos are children. The ruling came after three couples sued their IVF clinic after a container containing their embryos was accidentally knocked over, destroying them. The couples sought to sue the clinic under the wrongful death act, which previously covered fetuses but not embryos.

A dissenting opinion by Chief Justice Tom Parker raised eyebrows for her overt religious language. “Even before birth,” Parker wrote, “all human beings bear the image of God, and their lives cannot be destroyed without blotting out his glory.”

Reproductive rights advocates and health professionals raised fears that the decision could affect fertility services for couples in the state. UAB's statement announcing the discontinuation of its in-vitro services said, “We are saddened that this will affect our patients' efforts to have a child through IVF. But we must appreciate the potential that our patients and our doctors could be prosecuted or face punitive damages for following standards of care for IVF treatments.”

Shortly after UAB discontinued its services, two other clinics followed suit. One of them was Alabama Fertility, the largest fertility clinic in the state. In a statement, Dr. Mamie McLean of Alabama Fertility said, “If an embryo is considered a child, the legal ramifications are far-reaching and frightening. We cannot put our practice or our embryology team at risk of significant legal punishment or even jail time. And unfortunately our patients are bearing the burden of this wrong decision”.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS

US intelligence: 'Low confidence' in Israel's terrorism allegations against UNRWA

A leaked US intelligence assessment shows “low confidence” in Israel's allegations that a dozen UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) workers were involved in the October 7 attack by Hamas last year. In late January, the US and over a dozen other donor countries suspended donations to UNRWA based on these allegations. As a result, UNRWA services in Gaza are on the verge of collapse.

Since 1949, UNRWA has been responsible for the welfare of Palestinian refugees who were displaced by Israeli terrorists in 1948. Today, UNRWA serves about 6 million Palestinians in the occupied Palestinian territories (Gaza and the West Bank) as well as in Jordan, Lebanon and Syria.

Earlier this month, several press organizations noted a lack of evidence to support Israel's claims. Despite being Israel's closest intelligence and security partner, US intelligence is also in the dark when it comes to the facts. The intelligence report notes that Israel has not shared the raw information behind its assessments with the US.

Israel's anti-UNRWA agenda

Israel has long been hostile to UNRWA because the organization's work allows Palestinian refugees to stay close to their homeland and preserve their right of return in the event of a peaceful resolution of the decades-long conflict, in accordance with international law. UNRWA has also been a leading reporter of human rights abuses by Israel against Palestinians. Statements by UNRWA head Phillipe Lazzarini featured prominently in the January 25 ruling by the International Court of Justice finding that Israel is credibly committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

The US intelligence report notes this hostility and how Israel's hostility to UNRWA colors its assessments. A source familiar with the report told the Wall Street Journal that there is a specific section that mentions how Israeli bias serves to mischaracterize many of their assessments of UNRWA and says this has resulted in distortions.

Reports of rape of Palestinian women by Israeli soldiers

A panel of UN experts has found “Credible” Evidence of Rapes of Palestinian Women and Girls in Israeli Custody by Israeli Soldiers. There have been at least two reported rapes and numerous cases of threats of rape and sexual humiliation. There have been several cases where Israeli soldiers have taken degrading photographs of Palestinian prisoners and uploaded them online.

The UN special rapporteur on violence against women and girls says sexual crimes against Palestinian women and girls are likely to be under-reported due to fear of retaliation against victims. In December, Palestinians recently released from Israeli prisons have detailed the widespread sexual abuse of male and female prisoners by their Israeli guards.

The report comes as Israel accuses Hamas militants of mass rapes and sexual assaults against Israeli civilians on October 7. However, Israel has not provided any evidence confirming these rapes either to international press organizations or to independent investigators. Israel has refused to cooperate with UN investigators or provide evidence, including asking the UN to act on their allegations.