International
US investigates whether AT&T outage was cyber attack – National and International News – ENJ February 22, 2024 –
US investigates whether AT&T outage was cyber attack.
AL clinics stop IVF services after court rules embryos are children.
US intelligence: 'Low confidence' in Israel's terrorism allegations against UNRWA.
NATIONAL NEWS
US investigates whether AT&T outage was cyber attack
This morning, tens of thousands of AT&T customers across the country reported outages in cell phone and Internet service. At the peak of the outage, more than 70,000 customers were unable to make or receive calls on their mobile phones or use mobile networks. By late morning, AT&T reported that they had successfully restored service to 75% of their network. So far, less than 1,500 customers are still reporting outages according to Downdetector.com.
The FBI and Department of Homeland Security are reportedly investigating whether the outage was the result of a malfunction or a cyber attack. A memo from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), which is part of DHS, stated that there is no indication at this time that any malicious actor was involved.
On Wednesday, one The IT company that processes prescriptions for pharmacies across the US reported a cyber security threat which forced it to shut down its systems to protect patient information. The It company, Change Healthcare, counts the nationwide CVS chain among its clients. The outage prevented pharmacies from filing claims with patients' insurance companies, and pharmacies asked customers to be patient. Some eager customers had to pay full price for their drugs out of pocket. A statement today from UnitedHealth, the parent company of Change Healthcare, blamed the attack on a “nation-state” actor..
The AT&T outage and the Health Care Change outage are unrelated. However, both cases demonstrate the vulnerabilities of the US cyber infrastructure to disruptions that could affect many aspects of daily life.
Click here for the full story (opens in new tab).
Alabama hospitals and clinics ban IVF services after court rules embryos are children
The University of Alabama-Birmingham Health System, one of Alabama's largest health care providers, has halted in-vitro fertilization treatments after the state Supreme Court ruled that embryos are children. The ruling came after three couples sued their IVF clinic after a container containing their embryos was accidentally knocked over, destroying them. The couples sought to sue the clinic under the wrongful death act, which previously covered fetuses but not embryos.
A dissenting opinion by Chief Justice Tom Parker raised eyebrows for her overt religious language. “Even before birth,” Parker wrote, “all human beings bear the image of God, and their lives cannot be destroyed without blotting out his glory.”
Reproductive rights advocates and health professionals raised fears that the decision could affect fertility services for couples in the state. UAB's statement announcing the discontinuation of its in-vitro services said, “We are saddened that this will affect our patients' efforts to have a child through IVF. But we must appreciate the potential that our patients and our doctors could be prosecuted or face punitive damages for following standards of care for IVF treatments.”
Shortly after UAB discontinued its services, two other clinics followed suit. One of them was Alabama Fertility, the largest fertility clinic in the state. In a statement, Dr. Mamie McLean of Alabama Fertility said, “If an embryo is considered a child, the legal ramifications are far-reaching and frightening. We cannot put our practice or our embryology team at risk of significant legal punishment or even jail time. And unfortunately our patients are bearing the burden of this wrong decision”.
Click here for the full story (opens in new tab).
INTERNATIONAL NEWS
US intelligence: 'Low confidence' in Israel's terrorism allegations against UNRWA
A leaked US intelligence assessment shows “low confidence” in Israel's allegations that a dozen UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) workers were involved in the October 7 attack by Hamas last year. In late January, the US and over a dozen other donor countries suspended donations to UNRWA based on these allegations. As a result, UNRWA services in Gaza are on the verge of collapse.
Since 1949, UNRWA has been responsible for the welfare of Palestinian refugees who were displaced by Israeli terrorists in 1948. Today, UNRWA serves about 6 million Palestinians in the occupied Palestinian territories (Gaza and the West Bank) as well as in Jordan, Lebanon and Syria.
Earlier this month, several press organizations noted a lack of evidence to support Israel's claims. Despite being Israel's closest intelligence and security partner, US intelligence is also in the dark when it comes to the facts. The intelligence report notes that Israel has not shared the raw information behind its assessments with the US.
Israel's anti-UNRWA agenda
Israel has long been hostile to UNRWA because the organization's work allows Palestinian refugees to stay close to their homeland and preserve their right of return in the event of a peaceful resolution of the decades-long conflict, in accordance with international law. UNRWA has also been a leading reporter of human rights abuses by Israel against Palestinians. Statements by UNRWA head Phillipe Lazzarini featured prominently in the January 25 ruling by the International Court of Justice finding that Israel is credibly committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.
The US intelligence report notes this hostility and how Israel's hostility to UNRWA colors its assessments. A source familiar with the report told the Wall Street Journal that there is a specific section that mentions how Israeli bias serves to mischaracterize many of their assessments of UNRWA and says this has resulted in distortions.
Reports of rape of Palestinian women by Israeli soldiers
A panel of UN experts has found “Credible” Evidence of Rapes of Palestinian Women and Girls in Israeli Custody by Israeli Soldiers. There have been at least two reported rapes and numerous cases of threats of rape and sexual humiliation. There have been several cases where Israeli soldiers have taken degrading photographs of Palestinian prisoners and uploaded them online.
The UN special rapporteur on violence against women and girls says sexual crimes against Palestinian women and girls are likely to be under-reported due to fear of retaliation against victims. In December, Palestinians recently released from Israeli prisons have detailed the widespread sexual abuse of male and female prisoners by their Israeli guards.
The report comes as Israel accuses Hamas militants of mass rapes and sexual assaults against Israeli civilians on October 7. However, Israel has not provided any evidence confirming these rapes either to international press organizations or to independent investigators. Israel has refused to cooperate with UN investigators or provide evidence, including asking the UN to act on their allegations.
|
Sources
2/ https://nemiss.news/us-probes-whether-att-outage-was-cyber-attack-national-international-news-thu-22feb2024/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Star forward Kiki Iriafen talks humor, basketball and fashion
- Google to pause Gemini AI image generator after inaccurate images
- US investigates whether AT&T outage was cyber attack – National and International News – ENJ February 22, 2024 –
- Gaza debate chaos: more than 60 members of parliament call for the resignation of the president
- Actor-director duos who have worked together again and again
- Britain supplies aid to Gaza for the first time
- Google criticized for woke culture over Gemini error
- An NGO supported by Turkish intelligence services organizes a new flotilla to Gaza by the end of March
- Showbiz promoter Salman Ahmed threatens to expose Bollywood artists
- Legendary Georgia Men Tennis coach Manuel Diaz will retire at the end of the 2024 season
- Man arrested after filming under woman's dress at Scottsdale Fashion Square
- Biden targets Trump over IVF decision, as GOP struggles