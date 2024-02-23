Victims of human trafficking in Peel Region will now receive crisis support with Police Response





Victim Services of Peel is teaming up counselors with Peel Regional Police's human trafficking unit, marking the first time victims will face crisis support at police response times in the region, the organization says. The charity announced the move Thursday in Bramptonas part of its new two-and-a-half-year This Way Out campaign, funded with $586,000 by Women and Gender Equality Canada. Sharon Mayne Devine, CEO of Peel-Dufferin Catholic Family Services, said at the event that the project will help survivors, especially women, find help in obtaining income support, housing, mental health counseling, safety plans and medical care. “Everybody has a job to do and Peel Regional Police are really good at their job of intervening from a policing standpoint. But then there has to be a connection for human services to deliver it,” Devine said. “They have the specialized knowledge and experience to know what to look out for, what the risk factors are, how to help him.” The campaign comes as other organizations across Ontario mark Human Trafficking Awareness Day. In Toronto, Covenant House Toronto, Canada's largest agency serving youth who are homeless, trafficked or at risk, launched its campaignLet's talk about sex traffickingto give parents, guardians and adolescents tools to help detect and prevent sex trafficking in Canada. “Victims are lured through coercion, fraud or manipulation and forced to sell their bodies for someone else's financial gain,” said Josie do Rego, the organization's head of development and marketing at their special event on Thursday. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow and Toronto police officers attended the event. “In Canada, over 90 percent of sex trafficking victims come from Canada, and girls as young as 13 are being lured, and we're seeing victims get younger and younger and more lured online.” The organization encourages parents and caregivers to stay connected with their children, have conversations about consent and health, and watch for the following behaviors, especially if they are combined. Skip school often.

Leave home without permission.

They showed no interest in the extracurricular programs they once cared about.

You have new friends that they are secretive about.

Experiment with drugs beyond recreational use. Vanessa Jass, a lawyer, mother and sex-trafficking survivor, said she was drawn to caregiving after experiencing homelessness as a teenager. She said more commitment and an intervention from her parents would have made the difference. “There is always someone waiting to give your children the basic needs that you may not be able to give them at the time,” she said. “We need to talk about it, parents need to talk about it. That's my message.”

