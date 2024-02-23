The UK's new strategy for deploying drones in the armed forces

A new strategy backed by at least £4.5 billion of investment over the next decade will accelerate access to unmanned systems for the UK Armed Forces, rapidly equipping them with innovative technologies in the air, sea and land.

The UK's Defense Drone Strategy, born out of lessons learned in Ukraine, will harness innovative capabilities across UK defence. It will enable rapid experimentation, testing and evaluation of unmanned platforms, unifying the approach of the British Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force, integrated by UK Strategic Command, working substantially in step with industry.

Drones are a game-changing technology that is constantly evolving and it is essential that the UK continues to invest in and maintain our position at the cutting edge of drone development to stay one step ahead of our adversaries.

The new approach will see unmanned systems rapidly delivered to the British Armed Forces, equipping personnel with critical intelligence, reconnaissance, surveillance, strike and logistics capabilities. This will leave behind long development timelines and lengthy requirements discussions. Once operational, the systems will be able to evolve and improve—or spiral—to keep pace with the rapid evolution of technology and the changing threat landscape.

Our initial priority remains the successful deployment of the Ukraine-UK unmanned systems initiative, building on the UK's donation of over 4,000 drones to Ukraine. The UK's Drone Defense Strategy will help Armed Forces personnel meet the relentless cycle of battlefield adaptation, as has been repeatedly advocated as Ukraine continues to successfully resist Russian invasion.

Defense Procurement Minister James Cartlidge said:

The conflict in Ukraine has been an incubator for new ways of fighting, and we must learn and apply those hard fought lessons. The ability to rapidly develop and upgrade unmanned systems will be key to gaining battlefield advantage and we must seize this opportunity to grow and maintain such capabilities and capabilities in the UK. The strategy brings together a clear and unified focus supported by billions of funds – while ensuring the flexibility to meet diverse requirements in the air, on land and at sea. Ultimately, this is about lessons from the Ukrainian frontline to procure drones at scale for the UK Armed Forces.

Of the £2.5bn to be spent on supporting Ukraine this coming financial year, more than £200m will go towards supplying Ukraine with unmanned systems. As the Defense Secretary announced last week, the UK will join work to increase the Coalition's Drone Capability delivery of first-person view (FPV) drones to Ukraine. This will help scale the UK's domestic drone industry across manufacturing and software development, while giving Ukraine advanced, battle-tested capabilities to protect its citizens and target Russian occupation forces .

Working with international partners and leading designers of unmanned systems, the UK's ambition to be a world leader in unmanned systems will enable exports to a fast-growing global market and create investment opportunities on the ground, supporting UK jobs and supporting the Prime Minister's priority to grow the economy. .

UK Strategic Command Commander General Jim Hockenhull said:

This strategy, supported by significant investment, offers the opportunity to transform our approach to the acquisition, integration and operation of unmanned systems. Partnership with industry will be vital to ensure we harness innovation and generate world-leading capabilities. Integrating advanced unmanned systems into our capability set will protect the force, deter our adversaries and, when necessary, help us fight and win.

Defense Equipment and Support (DE&S), the procurement arm of the UK MoD, has played a key role in helping to develop the UK's new Defense Drone Strategy and will be instrumental in ensuring its continued successful delivery.

Chief Executive, Defense Equipment and Support (DE&S), Andy Start said:

DE&S has supported the rapid procurement of a large number of unmanned aerial systems for Ukraine, and it is clearer than ever that unfettered access to battle-winning unmanned systems is absolutely essential in modern warfare. We are delighted to be working with frontline commands and industry partners to identify, test and deliver platforms that will give the UK Armed Forces the competitive edge they require to protect the nation and support our allies.

A comprehensive partnership with industry is at the heart of the Drone Strategy, building on the UK's extensive industrial, robotics and digital heritage. Through regular and clear industry engagements, we will stimulate industry to support rapid production and adaptation at a scale and capability capable of providing operational advantages to our Armed Forces.

As part of the Strategy, we will work across government to make the UK more competitive in the global export market for unmanned systems and their development.

Today's strategy builds on the UK's rich history of developing and operating unmanned systems, including the use of the Reaper MQ-9 by the Royal Air Force, and small and medium unmanned aerial systems by the Army and especially the Royal Navy that have developed a growing array of surface and subsurface capabilities, including autonomous mine hunters.