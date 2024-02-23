International
Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs
President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan have written congratulatory letters to His Majesty Paduka Seri Baginda Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah, Sultan and Yang di Pertuan of Brunei Prime Minister, Minister Darussalam, of Defence, Minister of Finance and Economy and Minister of Foreign Affairs to convey their congratulations on the occasion of Brunei's 40th anniversaryth National Day on February 23, 2024.
The texts of the letters are attached.
MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS
SINGAPORE
FEBRUARY 23, 2024
Congratulatory message from President Tharman Shanmugaratnam to His Majesty Paduka Seri Baginda Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah, Sultan and Yang di Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, Minister of Finance and Economy and Minister of Foreign Affairs
February 23, 2024
your majesty,
On behalf of the people of Singapore, I congratulate Your Majesty and all Bruneians on the joyous occasion of Brunei Darussalam's 40th National Day.
The harmony, stability and prosperity enjoyed by Bruneians from all walks of life today speaks volumes for Your Majesty's far-sighted and benevolent reign. During my inaugural state visit to Brunei last month at the invitation of Your Majesty, I saw first-hand the tremendous pride Bruneians have in their rich history and culture. I was also impressed by the young and talented Bruneians I met during my visit and I am confident that Brunei will remain a bright spot in the region under your Majesty's able leadership.
As the smallest independent states in Southeast Asia, Brunei and Singapore have stood together through various challenges over the past four decades. Our high levels of mutual trust, shared strategic views and close people-to-people ties will continue to foster our strong partnership in various fields. As we mark 40 years of diplomatic ties, I look forward to working closely with Your Majesty to take our partnership to new heights.
My wife and I wish Your Majesty and Her Majesty Raja Isteri continued health and happiness. We look forward to welcoming Your Majesties to Singapore soon.
yours sincerely,
Tharman Shanmugaratnam
Congratulatory message from Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to His Majesty Paduka Seri Baginda Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah, Sultan and Yang di Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, Minister of Finance and Economy and Minister of Foreign Affairs
February 23, 2024
your majesty,
On behalf of the Government of Singapore, I extend my warmest wishes to you on Brunei's 40th National Day.
Since Brunei achieved independence in 1984, the nation has experienced vibrant growth and development, even amid the geopolitical, economic and technological challenges the region has endured. This is a testament to your Majesty's steadfast and wise leadership, as well as the strength of character of the Bruneian people.
As Brunei commemorates this important milestone, it is also a time to reflect on over 40 years of friendship and cooperation between our two nations. We remain committed to strengthening our bilateral cooperation so that it continues to benefit future generations. I am confident that our special relationship will continue to flourish for many years to come.
Ho Ching and I wish Your Majesty and Her Majesty Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha health and happiness, and the continued peace and prosperity of Brunei.
yours sincerely,
LEE HSIEN LOONG
Congratulatory message from Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan to His Majesty Paduka Seri Baginda Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah, Sultan and Yang di Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, Minister of Finance and Economy and Minister of External work
February 23, 2024
your majesty,
Please accept my most sincere congratulations on Brunei's 40th birthdayth National day.
With Your Majesty's strong support, Brunei and Singapore have nurtured a special and unique relationship built on long-term and close cooperation, a deep trust at the highest levels and strong people-to-people ties. Our mutually beneficial partnership extends to regional and multilateral forums, where we have worked together to enhance ASEAN's core and advance common interests. As we commemorate the 40thth anniversary of diplomatic relations, we have much to be proud of. I look forward to working closely with Your Majesty's government for the benefit of our peoples.
Joy and I wish Your Majesty and Her Majesty Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha health and every success.
yours sincerely,
DR VIVIAN BALAKRISHNAN
Sources
2/ https://www.mfa.gov.sg/Newsroom/Press-Statements-Transcripts-and-Photos/2024/02/Singapore-Congratulates-Brunei-Darussalam-on-the-Occasion-of-Its-40th-National-Day
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
