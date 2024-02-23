Today's top news: Occupied Palestinian Territory, Chad





Occupied Palestinian Territory The heads of the UN and other aid agencies said in a statement that there is no safe place there with rampant disease, famine, running water, destroyed basic infrastructure and food production at a standstill. The group, the Inter-Agency Standing Committee, said yesterday afternoon that Rafah has become another battleground in this brutal conflict. A further escalation of violence in this densely populated area would cause mass casualties and could also deal a fatal blow to an already knee-jerk humanitarian response. The group stated that the needs now include an immediate ceasefire, the protection of civilians and their infrastructure and the immediate release of hostages. They also demanded reliable entry points that would allow us to bring in aid from all possible crossings, including northern Gaza. Amid the ongoing intense bombardment of the Gaza Strip, as well as ground operations and fierce fighting, the aid community is doing all it can to provide food, healthcare and other life-saving assistance to civilians. On Tuesday, one of our humanitarian partners, World Central Kitchen, delivered at least 39,000 meals in Rafah and the day before, they provided at least 173,000 meals in Rafah, Khan Younis and Deir Al Balah. But food stocks are running low and future deliveries are at risk if the Rafah crossing remains closed. Since the escalation of hostilities on 7 October, humanitarian partners have provided partial assistance in shelters and other non-food items to approximately 900,000 people. Last week, our humanitarian partners reached displaced people sheltering outside UN sites in Rafah with nearly 8,000 bedding items and 1,600 used closure kits for weatherproof shelters. Thousands more tents and other supplies are in the pipeline. In the areas south of Wadi Gaza, during the first half of February, 25 humanitarian missions distributed more than 450,000 liters of fuel. This was among 42 planned missions that required coordination and prior facilitation by Israeli authorities. However, in areas north of Wadi Gaza, only two of the 21 planned refueling missions by humanitarian partners were facilitated by Israeli authorities during the first two weeks of February, resulting in the delivery of 38,000 liters of fuel. Unfortunately, all 16 planned refueling and assessment missions to water and sewage pumping stations in northern Gaza were denied access. Sigrid Kaag Sigrid Kaag, Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza, is in Amman where she met today with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Jordanian Armed Forces, Major General Yousef Al-Huneiti. They discussed the implementation of Security Council Resolution 2720, including Jordan's support for humanitarian operations in Gaza. Chad The food security and nutrition situation is deteriorating across the country due to the effects of climate change, insecurity and rising food and fuel prices. The government declared a nationwide emergency for food and nutrition security on January 15, according to Harmony Frame, a national assessment. The estimate also says the number of food insecure people during the next lean season, between June and August, could reach 2.9 million people or 17 percent of Chad's population. This is the highest level in 10 years. According to the same document, more than 2 million people are already experiencing high levels of acute food insecurity. IPC phase 3 and higher in the country. As we mentioned earlier this week, Chad was among seven unfunded humanitarian crises to receive new funding through the Central Emergency Response Fund with $15 million allocated to the country. But additional funding is urgently needed to respond to the situation and avoid further deterioration. Our 2024 Humanitarian Response Plan for Chad is being finalized and will be announced soon.

