Online fundraiser for violent West Bank settlers raised thousands, despite international sanctions

JERUSALEM — When the Biden administration imposed sanctions this month on Israeli settler Yinon Levi for allegedly attacking Palestinian civilians in the occupied West Bank, his supporters were quick to act.

Within days, an online fundraiser raised over $140,000 for Levi and his unauthorized settler post from over 3,000 donors worldwide. Now, those contributions could be putting donors, crowdfunding sites and financial services firms that process payments at risk of penalties for violating US sanctions.

It's not even a close call, said Britt Mosman, a former attorney at the Office of Foreign Assets Control, the US government agency that enforces sanctions.

She said any American who donates money to a sanctioned person or group puts themselves at risk. It's a pretty straightforward application of the sanctions ban, she said.

Levi is among seven hardline settlers targeted this month by the US and Britain for alleged attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank. The sanctions prevent them from accessing the US financial system and expose them to an asset freeze, as well as travel and visa bans to the UK, Israeli banks froze the settlers' personal bank accounts in response.

In the Levis case, the funds from the collection campaign, collected on the Israeli website Givechak, were collected by a non-profit organization under the auspices of the Israeli settler council in the area.

A few days ago, Yinon Levis' accounts were confiscated in a scandalous decision, read a note on the fundraising page before it was taken down. All donations will go towards the further development of Israel's farm and land.

Sanctions experts say the order applies to US citizens and companies involved in the campaigns and gives the US government authority to blacklist Israeli entities that allow US citizens or companies to violate sanctions. The Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network also warned US financial institutions against doing business with groups that support or have previously supported settler violence in the West Bank.

Two crowdfunding pages for sanctioned settlers have now been taken down.

Some companies involved in crowdfunding have taken steps to distance themselves from the settlers, Israeli media said. Their reactions show how US and British sanctions, which target only a handful of individuals, can ripple widely through the interconnected global financial system.

Eitay Mack, an Israeli human rights lawyer, said crowdfunding campaigns have become crucial to raising money for settlement posts. While Israel has established many settlements throughout the occupied territory, the posts are not authorized, although the government gives them tacit support. The international community overwhelmingly considers all West Bank settlements illegal and obstacles to peace.

This is a huge gap that has been going on for years, Mack said. If crowdfunding can be stopped, it could be a game changer. Post offices cannot function without this money.

Levi established the Meitarim farm in 2021 in the South Hebron Hills, according to a contract between him and the local regional council, shared with The Associated Press by the anti-settlement watchdog group Peace Now. The development of the posts was helped by the creation of a campaign on the website JGive, started by a non-profit organization, which raised nearly $6,000.

As the post took place, more than 300 people from four nearby Palestinian villages fled their homes, citing violence by Levi and other settlers, Peace Now said.

After the US sanctions were announced, a fundraiser appeared in Givechak, run by the Mount Hebron Fund. The contact information listed a government email address, indicating it was associated with the Har Hebron Regional Council. The fund has an account with Bank Leumi, putting the bank at potential risk of fines from the US.

The fundraiser's contact was Levi's brother, Itamar, to whom Levi transferred ownership of a company he owned, apparently in an effort to avoid sanctions, Israeli media reported. Even after the page was taken down, Itamar Levi continued to accept donations in a Leumi Bank account, emails obtained by the AP showed.

Levi, his brother, the fund and the council declined to comment.

Givechak does not disclose the location of donors, but it is possible to donate from the US. Some donors have written their names in English. The page has been shared on American social media platforms.

A major donor was listed as Chaim Ben Pesach, head of an ultranationalist Jewish group designated as a terrorist organization by the Southern Center on Southern Poverty. Ben Pesach posted the page on X, formerly Twitter, asking followers to help the heroes before we lose our sovereignty completely. Contacted by the AP, he denied making the 5,000 shekel ($1,500) donation, but said the Levis' children were victims of the Biden administration's anti-Israel and anti-Semitic sanctions.

After the site was taken down, a clearing company refused to wire the funds to the Levis family, which filed a lawsuit to try to secure the money, according to legal documents shared with the AP by the Democratic Bloc, an Israeli NGO that monitors the far right. groups.

Many of the crowdfunding sites use the popular payment app Bit, owned by the Israeli Bank Hapoalim. Bank spokeswoman Sharona Levi declined to say whether the bank was taking action only to comply with and comply with international sanctions.

Hashomer Yosh, a government-funded group that sends volunteers to work on West Bank farms, legal and illegal, sent volunteers to Levi's post, it said in a Nov. 13 Facebook post. It linked to a JGive page recruiting armed volunteers that raised nearly $24,000.

JGive removed a fundraising page on its site for Levi's post after the AP sought comment and said it had blocked donations in compliance with the sanctions order. He said the other campaigns were in full compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.

Yehuda Shaffer, an international sanctions expert and former deputy state attorney for Israel, said he did not think the US would search Israeli banks for their involvement in crowdfunding campaigns. Sanctions seem more like words to address Palestinian concerns, he said.

My feeling is that this is much less serious than the Ukraine sanctions, he said.

Shaffer said it was more likely that banks cut ties with groups that enable sanctions violations to maintain good relations with US banks and avoid risk.

A fundraiser for David Chai Chasdai, another US-sanctioned settler, raised $2,500 on the New York-based Charidy site. The page was removed after the AP sought comment.

Biden's order said Chasdai initiated and led a violent rampage last year in the Palestinian town of Hawara by a large number of Israeli settlers who burned dozens of cars and homes after two settlers were killed by a Palestinian gunman.

The Charidy fundraising group is listed as Shlom Asiraich, which raises money for imprisoned Jewish extremists. The crowdfunding page has been shared on at least one WhatsApp group, on X and on Facebook.

Mack, the human rights lawyer, said the fundraising has significantly strengthened settler posts.

In 2022, he wrote to European Union authorities seeking sanctions against Moshe Sharvi, a British-sanctioned settler. After Israeli media published Macks' letter, the Sharvits family turned to crowd funding, raising $133,878. The Givechak site remains open.

The Bank of Israel's watchdog rejected a request by Mack to prevent the transfer of funds to Sharvi, saying it was a matter of political security not under its jurisdiction.

Israeli media reported on Sunday that Paybox, a payment app, had suspended Sharvits' account.

Givechak and Charidy declined to comment.

The sanctions could also affect prominent Jewish organizations such as the Jewish National Fund, a 120-year-old group known for buying land, planting trees and carrying out development projects in Israel and the Palestinian territories.

Haaretz reported in October that the JNF spent over $1.1 million over the past two years on programs for troubled youth working in unauthorized positions, including Sharvits.

The JNF told the AP that it did not support the operation of farms or farm owners, and certainly not the activities of Moshe Sharvi's farm directly, only youth at risk.

Melanie Lidman contributed reporting from Jerusalem.