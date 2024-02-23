UPDATE: Decorative Panels International (DPI) will cease operations in Alpena & Ohio | tidings





Decorative Panels International has just released the following information: DPI HAS STOPPED OPERATION Toledo, Ohio, February 22, 2024 Decorative Panels International (DPI) today announced plans to close all operations, including offices and manufacturing facilities in Toledo, Ohio and Alpena, Michigan. Recent financial challenges have proved significant and insurmountable, leading to the decision to close these facilities. The company reports that this decision was made after careful consideration and in-depth exploration of alternatives. DPI has notified its employees about the decision earlier today. Some business segments will cease operations immediately, while others are scheduled to close later in the year. Key executives and key personnel will remain with the company to oversee the closing process. The company is committed to an orderly closure of these facilities. Daryl Clendenen, General Manager, DPI, expressed his sentiments saying that closing DPI has been an incredibly difficult decision and we are grateful to our extended families in Alpena and Toledo for their dedication and support over the years. As we wind things down, our priority remains the well-being of our DPI employees and the communities we serve. STORY FROM REAL NORTH RADIO: Workers at the Decorative Panels International (DPI) plant in Alpena were scratching their heads Thursday morning after being met by a private security company at the plant gates and told to contact their immediate supervisor and/or human resources. True North Radio Network has learned that employees working an early morning shift were told to leave around 4:15 a.m. and were told more information would be released shortly. According to an employee of Huffmaster Protective Services, the security company that runs DPI's gates, who spoke on condition of anonymity, the company was given a short list of employees who were allowed into the plant this morning, and everyone else was turned away. back and told to contact their immediate supervisor. The same person was also told that a vote was taken by DPI management and the decision was made to close the plant permanently. True North Radio Network has left messages for the Alpena plant manager and a DPI general manager in Toledo, Ohio, but calls have not been returned at this time. True North Radio has been told that approximately 156 employees, not including secretarial staff, are employed at the Alpena plant. According to the company's website, DPI has been manufacturing cardboard products for more than 60 years. The Alpena plant was built in 1956.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.truenorthradionetwork.com/news/update-decorative-panels-international-dpi-to-cease-operations-in-alpena-ohio/article_ec449322-d189-11ee-a264-df361d674e15.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos