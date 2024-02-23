The chart below shows the different platforms used for international news content by people in the UK in 2019. (Band 5+)





Our system will evaluate the response based on this AI-generated description. The image shows a pie chart representing the platforms used for international news content in the UK in 2019. Television is the most used at 43%, followed by other internet sources at 15%, social media at 14% , the uninterested with 15%. , word of mouth with 1%, print newspapers with 8%, and radio with 4%. Given the complexity of the image, the above description may not be completely accurate. Note: Both the topic and the answer were created by one of our users. The pie chart depicts information about the different types of stages used for global news content by individuals in the UK in the given year 2019. After analyzing the pie chart, it is evident that the percentage of individuals used television and social media platforms for global news content, which was 43 and 14 respectively in the United Kingdom in the specified year 2019. In contrast, 4% of of UK citizens consumed radio while two individuals preferred print newspapers for worldwide news content in 2019. Furthermore, a very small portion of the masses have consumed word of mouth for global news content during 2019. Additionally, the percentage of people have used other internet platforms and non-identical individuals for wordwild news gathering , which was 15% in the data. year 2019. Overall, it is surprising that the highest proportion of UK citizens used television for gathering global news, while word of mouth was used by the lowest proportion of individuals compared to all platforms. Number of words: 172

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://engnovate.com/ugc-ielts-writing-task-1-essays/the-pie-chart-below-show-the-different-platform-used-for-international-news-content-by-people-in-the-united-kingdoms-in-65d78aac7701b/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos