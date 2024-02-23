International
Artificial intelligence and the spread of fake news sites: experts explain how to counter them | Virginia Tech News
With national elections looming in the United States, concerns about misinformation are more acute than ever, and advances in artificial intelligence have made it even more challenging to distinguish real from fake news sites. Artificial intelligence programs, particularly Large Linguistic Models (LLMs), which are trained to write fluent text using large datasets, have automated many aspects of generating fake news. Sora's new instant video generator, which produces highly detailed, Hollywood-quality clips. it further raises concerns about the easy spread of fake footage.
Virginia Tech experts explore three different aspects of the AI-powered spread of fake news sites and efforts to combat them.
Walid Saad on how technology helps generate and identify fake news
The ability to create websites that host fake news or disinformation has existed since the dawn of the internet and predates the AI revolution, it said. Walid Saad, an engineering and machine learning expert at Virginia Tech. With the advent of AI, it has become easier to analyze large amounts of information and create credible stories and articles. Specifically, LLMs made it more accessible for bad actors to generate what appears to be accurate information. This AI-assisted processing of how information is presented makes such fake sites more dangerous.
Websites continue to work as long as people feed off of them. If misinformation is widely shared on social media, the individuals behind the fake pages will be motivated to continue spreading the misinformation.
Addressing this challenge requires collaboration between human users and technology. While LLMs have contributed to the spread of fake news, they also present potential tools to detect and remove disinformation. Human data, whether from readers, administrators or other users is indispensable. Users and news agencies bear the responsibility not to amplify or share false information, and in addition, users who report potential misinformation will help refine AI-based detection tools, speeding up the identification process.
Crucially, while these measures are intended to help users distinguish between authentic and fake news, they must comply with First Amendment principles and refrain from censoring free speech, Saad said.
Cayce Myers on the legal do's and don'ts
Regulating disinformation in political campaigns presents a host of practical and legal issues, he said Cayce Myers, communications policy expert at Virginia Tech. Despite these challenges, there is a global recognition that something must be done. This is extremely important given that the US, UK, India and the EU have important elections in 2024, which are likely to see a flood of misinformation posted across social media.
Easy access to AI means disinformation, especially deep fakes, is easier to create and spread, and the law will have a hard time catching up. Legal liability for counterfeit content presents certain logistical problems, as many of the individuals creating the content may never be identified or caught. Some of these content creators live outside the country in which their content is published, making it more difficult to hold them accountable.
Technological developments like Sora show why so many people are worried about the link between AI and disinformation. While Sora has yet to be released to the public, it shows that users will increasingly have few barriers to creating high-quality AI-generated content. AI-generated videos and images are so good that they are indistinguishable from actual photographs of real events. Even watermarks and disclosures may not be enough because they can be changed and removed. As a result, politicians, campaigns and voters are entering a new political reality where disinformation will be better quality and more productive.
In the US, under the Communications Decency Act, section 230, social media sites that carry political misinformation, including outright falsehoods, are legally immune from liability. The fight against election disinformation is largely about the platforms' self-imposed terms of use, which have drawn criticism and accusations of unfair bias.
There have been calls to hold AI platforms legally responsible for disinformation, an approach that could result in internal barriers to creating disinformation. However, AI platforms are still being developed and proliferated, so a fully proof-of-concept structure that prevents AI from creating misinformation is not in place and will likely be impossible to create, Myers said.
Julia Feerrar on how to protect yourself from misinformation
AI-generated content and other false or deceptive online content may look very much like quality content, he said Julia Feerrar, librarian and digital literacy educator at Virginia Tech. As AI continues to develop and improve, we need strategies to detect fake articles, videos and images that don't just rely on their appearance.
One of the most powerful things you can do to identify misinformation, whether it's AI-generated or not, is to look at where it's coming from. Is it from a reputable professional news organization or from a website or account you don't recognize? If you're even a little unsure, open a new browser tab and do a quick Google search for the website name. The aim is to find a description that is not from the original source itself, for example many organizations will have a Wikipedia article describing them.
Experts refer to this process as lateral reading: looking beyond the content itself to learn more about what you're viewing. Another way to read sideways is to see if other trusted news outlets are reporting on the same headline you see, Feerrar said.
More tips from Feerrar on evaluating news articles:
- Fake news content is often designed to appeal to our emotions, it's important to pause when something online sparks a strong emotional response.
- Verify image titles and content by adding fact-checking to your Google search.
- Too generic website headlines can be a red flag for AI-generated news.
- Some generated articles have contained error text saying things along the lines of unable to fulfill this request because creating the article violated the AI tools usage policy. Some sites with little human oversight may miss deleting these messages.
- Current red flags for AI-generated images include a hyper-realistic, generally weird look, and unrealistic-looking hands and feet.
About Saad
Walid Saad is a professor at Bradley Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Virginia Tech. He is internationally recognized for his contributions to research in wireless communications (including 5G and 6G), artificial intelligence (AI), game theory, machine learning and cyber security. Read more here.
About Myers
Cayce Myers is professor of public relations and director of graduate studies at the School of Communication at Virginia Tech. His work focuses on media history, political communication, and the laws that affect public relations practice. He is the author of History of Public Relations: Theory Practice and Profession and Money in Politics: 2020 Presidential Campaign Fundraising. Read more here.
About Feerrar
Julia Feerrar is a librarian and digital literacy educator. She is an associate professor in the University Libraries at Virginia Tech and director of the Digital Literacy Initiatives. Her interests include digital well-being, combating misinformation/disinformation and digital citizenship. Read more here.
