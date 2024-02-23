International
Ukraine: Two years later | New Zealand Red Cross
Two years since the escalation of the Russia-Ukraine armed conflict, fighting and shelling are still daily realities for millions of people living in Ukraine.
The scale of destruction is great. Ukrainians have lost loved ones, homes, livelihoods and are struggling to get the basics needed for survival.
Recent research from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) shows that more than half of people in Ukraine, and Ukrainians living in neighboring European countries, are still struggling to meet their basic needs such as medical aid, housing and employment. .
Winter conditions compound the difficulties for people who often live in damaged homes or temporary shelters. The supply of water, gas and electricity is limited. In the worst-hit areas, people face daily shortages of food, water and medical care.
More than six million people have fled their country to live in neighboring countries, or further afield. Many of them are also in dire need.
Many are forced into debt or into unpaid, unregulated or dangerous employment. Moreover, their mental health toll is increasing.
The New Zealand Red Cross is one of 58 national societies responding to the needs of people affected by conflict. New Zealanders have been very generous as the conflict has unfolded by contributing to our humanitarian crisis appeal in Ukraine.
New Zealand Red Cross, part of the Movements support
In the past two years, the Red Cross Red Crescent Movement has helped 18 million people in 60 countries affected by this crisis, with immediate relief. It has also provided health care to nearly two million people, including more than one million mental health and psychosocial support.
More than two million Ukrainians who fled their homeland have received housing support in neighboring countries from host communities. National Red Cross Red Crescent Societies in those countries have provided language courses, set up community groups, vocational training and employment assistance to support people to better connect with local communities and help them become more self sufficient.
As part of the Movement, we launched our Ukraine Crisis Humanitarian Appeal to support those affected by the conflict.
The generous support of New Zealanders has enabled us to contribute to the Global Movement Appeal and support people affected by the conflict, send our specialist delegates to the region and help Ukrainians who have recently arrived in New Zealand to find work .
In 2022, the Movement launched a cash program of 129 million Swiss francs (NZD$238 million) for displaced Ukrainians, both within their own country and in neighboring countries. This is the largest humanitarian money program of the Movements. New Zealand Red Cross International Delegate Natalie Gyles spent several months in the countries bordering Ukraine with the Red Cross Red Crescent Money Team.
Cash assistance is a lifeline for more than a million people in Ukraine and across Europe, preventing them from falling into debt and helping them with rent and utilities, healthcare and education costs. Natalie initiated the release of a mobile phone application, originally developed for the Romanian Red Cross. The app transformed the ability to register people and provide assistance at scale to Romania and Poland, with smaller rollouts in Slovakia and Hungary.
People who have fled conflict are not all in one place. Offering a mobile phone app allows eligible people to sign up for help online from wherever they are, without having to travel to a central sign-up location, Natalie says.
New Zealand Red Cross Vice President John Dyer was also deployed to Ukraine in 2022. Based in the west of the country, he developed a security framework to enable Red Cross teams to operate as efficiently as possible. safe and secure. It's about making sure our people can help people in need in Ukraine in a safe way. We put that plan in place, and I left capable people to achieve it.
In Aotearoa New Zealand, a new team, Pathways to Employment in Ukraine, started working in Auckland almost a year ago. To date, 64 Ukrainians have been helped on their way to employment by the team and 26 have been helped into paid work. Nearly 600 Ukrainians have arrived here under the family sponsorship scheme and are not provided with government support. The employment service includes support with English language skills, updating CVs, validating existing qualifications, understanding workplace culture and matching jobs to individual skills.
Header Image: ICRC staff/volunteers distributing heating materials to families in Lyman, Ukraine to protect them from harsh winter conditions. Copyright: ICRC
