



The Parliament of Albania approves the controversial agreement for keeping immigrants to Italy TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania's parliament has approved a deal for the country to detain thousands of asylum seekers for Italy, despite protests from opposition lawmakers and human rights groups. Under the five-year agreement, Albania would host up to 3,000 migrants rescued from international waters at any one time. With asylum applications expected to take around a month to process, the number of asylum seekers sent to Albania could reach up to 36,000 a year. Parliament voted 77-0 on Thursday to approve the deal, with 63 lawmakers absent and conservative opposition lawmakers trying to derail the vote with whistle-blowers. The deal has worried many human rights activists, but the EU sees the deal as a possible model for the future. Russian forces focus on northeastern Ukraine KYIV, Ukraine (AP) – An official says Russian forces are probing Ukraine's defenses for weak points in the country's northeast. This is one area where analysts believe the Kremlin is aiming to build on its recent success in taking the town of Avdiivka by mounting an ambitious four-pronged offensive to break the front line. Russia overran the Ukrainian army in Adviidka, a strategic eastern city, where it brought its significant battlefield advantage in men, aircraft and artillery. Moscow appears determined to use its dominance as it shifts its economy to a war footing. Russian President Vladimir Putin took the second pilot's seat to fly a Tu-160M ​​strategic bomber on Thursday after visiting an aircraft manufacturing plant. Guinness World Records revokes the title of "oldest dog ever" for a dead Portuguese poodle LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Guinness World Records has ruled against a Portuguese dog who died last year holding the title of oldest dog ever. GWR said on Thursday that following a review it no longer has the evidence it needs to support Bob's claim as record holder. Bob was reportedly a 31-year-old guard dog who was declared the world's oldest living dog and the oldest dog ever in February 2023. He was said to have been born on May 11, 1992. Bob died last October. GWR said it launched an investigation following concerns raised by vets, other experts and media inquiries. Farmers from 10 EU countries join forces to protest agricultural policies PRAGUE (AP) – Czech farmers are driving their tractors and other vehicles to several border crossings to join forces with their colleagues from neighboring countries in their protests against European Union agricultural policies, bureaucracy and general business conditions. theirs. Farmers complain that the EU's 27 countries' environmental policies, such as the Green Deal, which requires limits on chemical use and greenhouse gas emissions, restrict their business and make their products more expensive than imports. outside the EU. Farmers met their colleagues from neighboring Poland and Slovakia at several border points.

