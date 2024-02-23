International students fit in with TAMIU – The Bridge News





By Marissa Contreras

Co-manager of social media

Published on Thursday, February 22, 2024 As new international students join the TAMIU campus each semester, they undergo an adjustment period. Officials from the Office of International Engagement work with them to help smooth this transition. Prior to admission to Texas A&M International University, the Office of International Engagement contacts international students and their affiliated schools to discuss what each student needs and what the process for entering the U.S. looks like. get their necessary documents, they are accepted. to TAMIU. They then begin the process of communicating with a mentor from the International Student Mentor Program. Juan Carlos Puente | Bridge

International Engagement Program Director Yamel Muzquiz poses for a photo next to an international exhibit in the program office on the second floor of the Zaffirini Success Center on February 22. This program helps build relationships between local students and international students so that students coming from abroad do not feel uncomfortable at TAMIU. Sometimes, students feel more comfortable with students, International Engagement Program Director Yamel Muzquiz said. So once they build this society, they already feel comfortable coming here. The office works closely with the Office of Student Engagement to help welcome students through planning for Camp Dusty and other welcoming events. We try to bring them and try for them to have the full experience of a student here in the United States, Muzquiz said. They also work closely with campus housing to accommodate international students throughout the semester. Assistant Director Raquel Alvarez-Urrutia said they work with the shelter to make certain things available to them that may not be available to them upon arrival, such as toiletries and things like that. While at TAMIU, international students meet other TAMIU students, as well as other international students in the International Student Association. AIS helps international students meet others from or around their country and find common interests in order to feel more comfortable at TAMIU. The university also offers cultural events to celebrate holidays from around the world in order to help students feel closer to their country and culture. Interested persons can learn more about the program, how to become ISMP mentors or about TAMIU's study abroad program at their offices in the Zaffirini Success Center, Room 206, or by email at [email protected].

