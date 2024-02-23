FSU celebrates 29th Annual International Bazaar

More than 1,000 people gathered for a celebration of cultures from around the world during the 29th Annual International Bazaar on Saturday, February 17 at the Florida State University Student Union.

Hosted by the Center for Global Engagement (CGE), the annual International Bazaar is an opportunity for campus cultural groups to share their history and heritage with each other and participants from FSU and the greater Tallahassee community. This was the first large-scale international bazaar since 2020 due to the pandemic and the construction of the Student Union.

The afternoon was filled with performances from groups as diverse as Seoula System, a Tallahassee-based K-pop dance group, the FSU Belly Dancers, and Indak, the traditional dance troupe of the FSU Philippine Student Associations (FSA). The entertainment also included an exhibit of Festivals of India by the Indian Student Association of Tallahassee and a fashion show by the Middle East Center at FSU.

In between performances, 28 student groups showcased their cultures and organizations through tableaux and interactive presentations. The family-friendly event also featured a children's corner where children completed games and crafts with an international focus.

Junior Odezza Campos presented at the 29th Annual International Bazaar for FSA. As the FSA historian, she emphasized the importance of such events in promoting cultural exchanges.

It's valuable to have spaces like this where you can experience other cultures, Campos said. That's why FSA is always ready to come out, because we love spreading Filipino culture in the Tallahassee community.

Sophomore Ian Javelosa serves as FSA's cultural chair and was at the activity with Campos. He performed with Indak.

Indak is the cultural dance team under FSA, so normally we do traditional dances like tinikling, sayaw sa bangko and pandanggo sa ilaw, Javelosa said. We perform for Asian Student Union banquets and events, so it was really fun to perform at the International Bazaar.”

Marie Bea, a graduate student in the Department of Modern Languages ​​and Linguistics, represented the African Graduate Student Association (AGSA) at the event. As president of AGSA, she expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to participate.

It was an honor for AGSA to participate in the 29th edition of the International Bazaar at Florida State University, said Bea. We were able to join other registered student organizations and discover cultures and we hope to return next year.”

Jordan Wilson, a senior majoring in criminology, represents the Multicultural Greek Council, which serves as the governing body for eight culturally based fraternities and sororities on campus. She emphasized the importance of the event giving attendees a chance to learn more about other cultures.

I'm glad this event is open to the public because I feel like representation matters, Wilson said. Just to see all these faces here from different backgrounds, it's so exciting that this is a campus event. It just shows that the campus cares.”

Daniel Nieto, a senior majoring in international affairs, serves as vice president of the Venezuelan Student Association. He emphasized the association's intentions for participating in this activity.

We wanted to come out to this event just to say that there is a Venezuelan association on campus and to attract as many members as possible and also to meet and connect with other cultural organizations that exist on campus, Nieto said.

Chandler Gadea-Guidicelli, CGE's cross-cultural programs manager, planned and coordinated the bazaar. Gadea-Guidicelli coordinates several events and programs throughout the year, such as the Global Ambassador and Global Noles programs, the International Coffee Hour and the Global Caf.

The International Bazaar had great energy throughout the event, Gadea-Guidicelli said. From a coordination point of view, we provided a framework, but it was all the incredible table presentations and performances from the university RSOs and the community that really shone that afternoon. I'm excited to see what the future holds for International Shopping.

The international food sampling included falafel with tahini sauce, steamed dumplings with soy sauce, samosas and cilantro chutney, tamales de elote with creamy salsa, mini quiche and a hibiscus ginger drink. Jesse OReilly, CGEs in-house professional chef and his team worked for two days to prepare the food.

To learn more about CGE at FSU and the International Market, visit cge.fsu.edu.