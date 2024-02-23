Afghanistan: The Taliban must stop all executions and abolish the death penalty





Responding to the double public executions by the Taliban yesterday, Livia Saccardi, Amnesty International's Interim Deputy Regional Director for South Asia, said: We oppose all executions as a violation of the right to life. The Taliban have repeatedly carried them out in public, which is a grave affront to human dignity as well as a violation of international laws and standards and cannot be tolerated. Amnesty International reiterates that the de facto Taliban authorities must immediately halt all executions and abolish the death penalty and other cruel, inhuman or degrading punishments. Carrying out executions in public adds to the inherent cruelty of the death penalty and can only have a dehumanizing effect on the victim and a brutalizing effect on those who witness the executions. Meanwhile, the protection of the right to a fair trial under the de facto authority of the Taliban remains of serious concern. We oppose all executions as a violation of the right to life. Livia Saccardi, Amnesty International's Deputy Regional Director for South Asia It is high time for the international community and the UN to step up the pressure on the Taliban's flagrant human rights abuses and help ensure that international safeguards are respected in Afghanistan. Background: The Taliban carried it out a double public execution at a stadium in the city of Ghazni in southeastern Afghanistan on February 22, as thousands of people watched the shooting of two convicts while relatives of their victims opened fire. The two executed were identified as Syed Jamal from the central Wardak province and Gul Khan from Ghazni. They were allegedly responsible for stabbing to death two people in separate attacks. The Department of Culture and Information of Ghazni province said in a statement that the decision was made based on the decree of Taliban leader Haibatullah Akhundzada and the decisions of three courts. Amnesty International has previously condemned the resumption of public executions in Afghanistan after the Taliban seized power. Last year, in its annual Death Penalty report, Amnesty International documented the highest number of judicial executions recorded globally since 2017. As of today, 112 countries have completely abolished the death penalty and more than two the third have been removed in law or practice. The organization has been campaigning for the complete abolition of the death penalty since 1977.

