Helping build more homes, faster in Nova Scotia

With federal funding and federal leadership, we are changing the way cities allow housing to be built in their municipalities. With a greater focus on higher-density housing, student housing, homes near transit and affordable housing, we'll get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford.

Today, the Government of Canada and the cities of New Glasgow, Pictou and Westville announced that they reached an agreement to fast-track a combined total of over 190 homes over the next three years. This work will help drive the construction of more than 2,100 homes over the next decade.

Agreements under the Housing Acceleration Fund (HAF) will provide nearly $5.6 million to eliminate barriers to faster construction of the housing we need.

New Glasgow will receive almost $3.3 million to support the Action Plan, which commits to seven local initiatives that enable a variety of housing forms and densities to meet the diverse needs of the community. The New Glasgow Action Plan will create an integrated community plan which will include a focus on the future needs of the city's water utility in light of the risks of climate change. It will also ensure the efficiency of the development approvals process by implementing an electronic permit system. New Glasgow will also encourage the development of more affordable housing by exploring new and creative affordable housing solutions such as the reuse of vacant buildings. The City's Action Plan will also leverage existing infrastructure and promote vacant land development and pursue land acquisitions and brownfield redevelopment partnerships.

Pictou will receive more than $775,000 to support the Action Plan, which commits to seven local initiatives that enable a variety of housing forms and densities to meet diverse community needs. Pictou's Action Plan includes changes to zoning bylaws to increase residential density by allowing more duplexes and promoting the development of tiny or modular homes on small lots. To focus on the future needs of the city's water utility, the city will create an integrated community sustainability plan. They will also speed up the development approvals process by reducing the need for public hearings or getting council support.

Westville will receive over $1.5 million to support the Action Plan, which commits to seven local initiatives that enable a variety of housing forms and densities to meet the diverse needs of the community. Westville's Action Plan includes zoning changes to allow additional density as of right, as well as changes to land use bylaws to allow development of tiny homes on smaller lots. The city will also expand existing infrastructure to prepare a development area for modular housing units, identify and develop a new water source to facilitate additional housing development, and undertake coffee field redevelopment work to support the development. future housing.

HAF is helping to cut red tape and speed up at least 100,000 new homes permitted over the first three years, which cities and regions estimate will lead to over 600,000 new homes permitted for people in cities, towns and Indigenous communities across Canada. the next decade. It requires innovative action plans from local governments and, once approved, provides upfront funding to ensure the timely construction of new homes, as well as additional funding after results are delivered. Local governments are encouraged to think big and be bold in their approaches, which may include accelerating project timelines, allowing increased housing density and encouraging affordable housing units.

The Government of Canada is making life more affordable for Canadians – and housing is key to our work. We will continue to work with provincial, territorial and municipal governments, as well as Indigenous partners, to continue building more homes for Canadians, faster.

Quotes:

Today's announcement will help build more than 190 homes in New Glasgow, Westville and Pictou over the next three years and over 2,100 homes over the next decade. Rural communities like ours need all levels of government to work together to help build more homes for all Canadians at prices they can afford. The Honorable Sean Fraser, Minister for Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

The City of New Glasgow continues to be the regional service center for Northern Nova Scotia. With the projected growth evidenced through the recent Housing Needs Assessment Report for New Glasgow, we need to modernize our municipal processes and work with housing developers to open up opportunities for needed housing growth across the spectrum of needs. ours for housing. With the support of the Housing Acceleration Fund, New Glasgow will be better positioned to provide such support to facilitate the housing growth we need. We aim to provide the support and services necessary to meet our housing demand needs for our citizens. Many New Glasgow residents are feeling the strain of the cost of living and working with organizations that provide affordable and below-market housing solutions is key to this initiative. The city already offers financial support for property-rated clean energy retrofits to homeowners. – Nancy Dicks, Mayor of New Glasgow

The City of Pictou is pleased to be the recipient of this much needed funding designed to support the removal of barriers to housing growth in the community. Many proposed projects will now go ahead and residents will benefit from creating reliable infrastructure and promoting accessibility within the city. Jim Ryan, mayor of Pictou

Westville is extremely pleased to be receiving this funding through the HAF program. The City of Westville has excess land available for residential development and this funding will help us work together with private sector developers and non-profit housing groups to build homes on these properties that will help ease the housing crisis. that clings to most of the province. and the country. Westville appreciates the fact that the federal government has stepped forward to make this impactful investment in Westville, its residents and the future of the community. Lennie White, Mayor of Westville

Fast facts:

Today's announcement was made by the Honorable Sean Fraser, Minister for Housing, Infrastructure and Communities; Nancy Dicks, Mayor of the City of New Glasgow; Jim Ryan, Mayor of the City of Pictou; and Lennie White, mayor of the city of Westville.

Launched in March 2023, the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a $4 billion Government of Canada initiative that will run until 2026-27.

The Housing Accelerator Fund is part of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82 billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives is updated quarterly at placetocallhome.ca. of Map of housing financing initiativesshows the affordable housing projects that have been developed.

As of September 30, 2023, the Government of Canada has committed over $38.89 billion to support the creation of almost 152,000 units and the repair of over 241,000 units. These measures prioritize those most in need, including the elderly, indigenous peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

Additional information:

Information about this announcement:

Micaal Ahmed Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities [email protected]

Media Relations Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation [email protected]