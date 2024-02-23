The Parliament of Albania approves the controversial agreement for keeping immigrants to Italy

TIRANA, Albania (AP) Albania's parliament voted Thursday to approve a deal for the country they hold thousands of asylum seekers for Italy, despite protests from opposition lawmakers and human rights groups.

Under the five-year agreement, Albania would host up to 3,000 migrants rescued from international waters at any one time. With asylum applications expected to take around a month to process, the number of asylum seekers sent to Albania could reach up to 36,000 a year.

Albania is not a member of the European Union and the idea of ​​sending asylum seekers outside the bloc is controversial. The deal was approved by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen as an example of thinking outside the box, but has been widely criticized by rights groups.

the agreement, signed in November between Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloniit is part of Melonis' efforts to share the burden of addressing migration with other European countries.

Parliament, dominated by Rama's left-wing Socialist Party, quickly voted 77-0 to approve the deal, while opposition lawmakers sat out the vote and tried to derail it with whistles.

Rama was not in Parliament for the vote, but said afterwards that it shows Albania is standing with Italy and acting as an EU state, agreeing to share a burden that Europe must bear united, as a family whole, in the face of a bold challenge. transcends traditional left and right divisions.

After the vote, Meloni thanked Rama and the Albanian people for their friendship and cooperation. In a post on X, Meloni described the agreement as cooperation against clandestine immigration and human trafficking.

Migrants have been a sensitive issue for EU member states in the Mediterranean, not only Italy, but also Spain and Greece.

Migration is set to be a hot issue in elections across Europe on June 6-9, and EU members and institutions are scrambling to push long-awaited asylum and migration reforms through the bloc's parliament ahead of the election. The main parties hope the new rules will allow them to counter anti-immigrant arguments championed by populist and far-right groups.

Italy's center-left opposition has called the deal an expensive propaganda exercise ahead of European elections and a shameful attempt to turn Albania into Italy's Guantanamo.

The conservative opposition of Albania has regularly tried to disrupt parliament since October to protest the Socialists' refusal to set up parliamentary commissions to investigate suspected cases of cabinet corruption.

A group of 30 opposition lawmakers went to the constitutional Court in an unsuccessful attempt to block the Italy-Albania agreement on human rights grounds.

The Lower House of the Italian Parliament approved the deal in January, followed by Senate earlier this month.

Two processing centers will be located in Albania at a cost to Italy of more than 600 million euros (about 650 million dollars) for five years. The facilities will be fully run by Italy while it expedites their asylum applications. Meloni has said that he expects them to become operational by the spring of 2024.

Italy will remain legally responsible for the migrants throughout the process and will welcome them if they are granted international protection or arrange their deportation from Albania if refused.

Those picked up within Italian territorial waters, or by rescue vessels operated by non-governmental organisations, would retain their right under international and EU law to apply for asylum in Italy and have their claims processed. their there.

Rama has said that Albania stands by Meloni as a sign of gratitude on behalf of the Albanians who found refuge in Italy and escaped from hell and imagined a better life after the fall of communism in Albania in the 1990s.

Italy has asked for help from other EU countries to deal with the growing number of arrivals. Data from its Ministry of Interior showed that Immigrant arrivals in Italy increased by 50% in 2023 from last year. Some 155,750 migrants reached Italian shores last year, including more than 17,000 unaccompanied minors, compared to 103,850 in 2022.

Elsewhere, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is trying to overcome a UK High Court ban on it. signature of the migration policy, a plan to send asylum seekers arriving in Britain through the English Channel on a one-way journey to Rwanda. The plan was announced nearly two years ago, but no flights have taken off amid political and legal opposition.

