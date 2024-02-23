International
Decorative Panels International ceases operations at factories in Alpena and Toledo
ALPENA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) — A large plant in Alpena is closing and over 100 employees are out of a job.
Decorative Panels International announced that it will cease all operations and close both of its plants in Alpena and Toledo.
UpNorthLive News reporter Daniel Zivian spoke with State Representative Cam Cavitt about what this means and what's next for employees.
Since the 1950s, the Alpena plant has been producing cardboard wall panels.
It has been owned by DBI since 2004.
Your kitchen or bathroom walls can be made here or at DPI's main factory in Toledo.
But in a surprise announcement on Thursday morning, the DPI said everything is being shut down.
In a press release the company writes that: “Recent financial challenges have proved significant and insurmountable, leading to the decision to close these facilities. The company reports that this decision was made after careful consideration and in-depth exploration of alternatives. “
He said some operations will end immediately and others will close later this year.
Rep. Cavitt said laid-off employees can call his office for help.
“We don't want any of the workers to have any delays in their monthly payments. We don't want them to lose house payments, truck payments, etc., and involve the unemployment agency in that,” said Rep. Cavitt.
“We can work with our federal partners for food assistance, see if there's any relief that they're eligible for. To make sure whatever state and federal programs are out there, we're going to make sure they get it,” said Rep. Cavitt.
UpNorthLive News contacted DPI for further comment, which they declined to provide.
According to the website for the plant's forestry program, 185 employees worked there.
|
Sources
2/ https://upnorthlive.com/news/local/decorative-panels-international-ceases-operations-at-plants-in-alpena-and-toledo
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- We will not be controlled remotely: how German football fans took on and won investors | Germany
- We messed up Google's cutting-edge AI – but don't laugh, it's hard to program
- Decorative Panels International ceases operations at factories in Alpena and Toledo
- Dartmouth warns ED wait times may be longer
- Imran Khan confirms writing letter to IMF, demands election audit before new loan
- New cousin can store more than 1 petabit of DVDs
- The latest industry disrupted by the use of AI: fashion | Technology
- Wendy Williams suffers from the same form of dementia as Bruce Willis
- MUL:158/8 (19.1) | Live cricket score | MUL vs. PES | psl 2024
- The lander “Kenzai” was the first US to land on the moon since the Apollo era.
- The Parliament of Albania approves the controversial agreement for keeping immigrants to Italy
- China to send pandas to San Diego Zoo for first time in years