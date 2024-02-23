Decorative Panels International ceases operations at factories in Alpena and Toledo

ALPENA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) — A large plant in Alpena is closing and over 100 employees are out of a job.

Decorative Panels International announced that it will cease all operations and close both of its plants in Alpena and Toledo.

UpNorthLive News reporter Daniel Zivian spoke with State Representative Cam Cavitt about what this means and what's next for employees.

Since the 1950s, the Alpena plant has been producing cardboard wall panels.

It has been owned by DBI since 2004.

Your kitchen or bathroom walls can be made here or at DPI's main factory in Toledo.

But in a surprise announcement on Thursday morning, the DPI said everything is being shut down.

In a press release the company writes that: “Recent financial challenges have proved significant and insurmountable, leading to the decision to close these facilities. The company reports that this decision was made after careful consideration and in-depth exploration of alternatives. “

He said some operations will end immediately and others will close later this year.

Rep. Cavitt said laid-off employees can call his office for help.

“We don't want any of the workers to have any delays in their monthly payments. We don't want them to lose house payments, truck payments, etc., and involve the unemployment agency in that,” said Rep. Cavitt.

“We can work with our federal partners for food assistance, see if there's any relief that they're eligible for. To make sure whatever state and federal programs are out there, we're going to make sure they get it,” said Rep. Cavitt.

UpNorthLive News contacted DPI for further comment, which they declined to provide.

According to the website for the plant's forestry program, 185 employees worked there.