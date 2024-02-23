AP PHOTO: Ukraine endures the second year of war with scenes of sorrow, suffering and also joy





The second year of Ukraine's war against total Russian occupation brought no respite for Ukrainian soldiers or civilians. Associated Press photographers documented the past 12 months of death and destruction, agony and grief, as well as glimpses of joy that are staples of wartime life. The countryside in Ukraine's eastern regions, an industrial region bordering Russia where some of the most intense fighting has unfolded since the war began on February 24, 2022, is now strewn with splintered and splintered trees reminiscent of a battlefield. the First World War. Along the front line, soldiers fought from trenches and relied heavily on artillery, in another echo of the 1914-1918 conflict. Away from it, troops followed ruined buildings, forests and roadsides during the second year of the war. Russian barrages repeatedly blasted civilian targets, often reducing residential buildings to rubble, flames and smoke. Communities disappeared, replaced by stark desolation. Relatives wept over the open coffins of their loved ones. Young and old and their pets lost their homes or ran away from them. The conflict has killed more than 10,000 civilians and injured around 20,000 others, the United Nations says. The cost of rebuilding is likely to run into the hundreds of billions of dollars. Among the casualties, Ukraine expects more than 20,000 people, many of them soldiers, to have a limb amputated. Many are victims of anti-tank mines, aerial bombs, rockets and artillery shells. Images of women learning to shoot guns and cadets trying on gas masks are a reminder that Ukraine would like to get even more people into arms. Amid the fatigue of war and the physical and emotional strain on families, a wider mobilization to push back Moscow's forces is a sensitive issue. Despite the gloom, there are fleeting moments of joy: dancing in a subway station, students celebrating graduation, people taking a dip in a calm lake, a couple sitting on a park bench, and Christmas celebrations. ___ Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/ap-photos-ukraine-endures-year-war-scenes-grief-107471435 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos