BC Budget 2024: Projected deficit to double by 2023 as spending prioritizes

Main points

Budget 2024 projects deeper deficits through fiscal 2026-2027 than last year's budget.

Housing and affordability measures account for most of the new spending and lost revenue.

Countercyclical spending drives spending up to $89 billion (7.4%) in the pre-election budget.

The new deductions and tax credits prevent revenues from exceeding the fiscal 2022-2023 level ($82 billion), creating a gap between revenues and expenditures.

The debt-to-GDP ratio is expected to rise to 28% in fiscal 2024-2025, nearly double the pre-pandemic average (15%).

The gap between income and expenditure widens

The Government of KK started to prepare Budget 2024 from a weaker starting point than originally planned, after wildly underestimating the surplus in the 2022-23 fiscal period. The realities of a future elections amid dampening economic growth, it didn't help governments to use funds either. In fact, estimates for the 2023-2024 bottom line were further off balance, and a deeper deficit is now projected in fiscal 2024-25. It is more than double the amount projected in last years budget (from $3.8 billion to $7.9 billion).

Although revenues shrank in the last fiscal year, spending continued to soar, widening the gap (and deficit) between the two. As in the 2023 budget, the UN governments' fiscal plan is far from balanced and keeps the net debt-to-GDP ratio on an upward trajectory.

Housing and affordability drive up spending

Spending is set to grow more than revenue for the third consecutive year, by $6.2 billion (7.4%) in 2024-25. The new spending measures are heavy on the affordability front where housing and other cost pressures take center stage.

An additional 25% bonus to the Child Benefit (starting in July 2024) for families already receiving the BC Family Benefit and an increase in the Climate Action Tax Credit (from $447 to $504 per adult) are among the most significant measures. costly presented. That comes to $470 million and $747 million, respectively, in fiscal 2024-2025.

of renter's tax credit (announced in last years budget) has also entered the income statement this fiscal year, representing another $267 million in costs. But with housing in mind, affordable housing measures don't end there. The new provinces BC Builds the program made its debut in expanding housing supply. The program aims to use unused land as well as low-cost financing and grants. The program is set to cost $150 million in additional operating expenses over three years and has already secured $2 billion in funding from the federal government.

Consolidated Fiscal Plan of British Columbia (billions of dollars) ASSESSMENT prediction 2023/24 2024/25 2025/26 2026/27 Total revenue 77.3 81.5 82.8 86.4 Total expenses (before commissions) 82.2 89.4 90.6 92.7 Contingency / Disaster / COVID-19 Assistance 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Surplus/(Deficit) (5.9) (7.9) (7.8) (6.3) Source: British Columbia Ministry of Finance, RBC Economics

Tax credits and deductions keep revenue from capturing expenses

Despite slower economic growth, the load of tax credits and deductions offered in this year's budget will not prevent BC's revenue from growing by 5.4% in the 2024-25 fiscal year. Tax revenue is set to lead the pack in terms of growth (6.5%), followed by revenue from crown corporations (5.4%). This should bring total revenue back to where it was in fiscal year 2022-23 ($82 billion) after a particularly low year for tax revenue due to a shrinking corporate tax base and lower rates. natural gas.

However, new tax credits and deductions to support housing and affordability will keep the wedge between revenue and spending from tightening. The measures include the one-time electricity deduction (offering about $100 a year in residential bill savings starting in April 2024) and changes to the employer health tax exemption threshold (from $500,000 to $1 million starting from calendar year 2024) are set to cost the government an estimated $370 million and $108 million, respectively, in lost revenue this year.

Increasing the first-time homebuyer exemption (from $500,000 to $835,000 starting in April 2024) and the newly built home exemption threshold (from $750,000 to $1.1 million starting in April 2024) will cost a additional revenue of $24 million – $25 million lost. .

The province's new anti-slippage tax, which subjects all properties bought and sold within two years to a capital gains tax (effective January 2025) was among the few revenue-generating initiatives to address housing affordability discouraging short-term speculation in the market. It is expected to generate $11 million in tax revenue this fiscal year and $43 million in 2025-2026.

Assumptions of economic growth 2023 2024 2025 2026 Real GDP growth (%) Budget 2024 1.0 0.8 2.3 2.3 RBC 0.5 0.3 1.9 Nominal GDP growth (%) Budget 2024 3.2 3.3 4.4 4.5 RBC 2.5 2.3 3.1 Source: British Columbia Ministry of Finance, RBC Economics

Transport and healthcare remain investment priorities

BC topped its previous record this budget as it laid out the highest taxpayer-backed infrastructure spending plan ever in 2023. It will commit $43 billion over the next three fiscal years. Much-needed investments in transportation and health care accounted for the lion's share (again), using $15 billion and $13 billion in capital spending, respectively. Most of these projects are intended for capacity building and redevelopment.

BC Hydro will claim the bulk of the self-sustaining capital plan ($13 billion) at $12 billion, part of which will go toward financing the construction of a third dam and a hydroelectric generating station to meet demand growing.

The net debt burden will increase by 50% in three years, but still among the lowest in Canada

The profile of taxpayer-backed debt is set to rise from $72 billion to $89 billion (23%), rising to more than $125 billion over the next three years. With modest growth projected in the coming years, net debt will reach 21% of nominal GDP this fiscal year, the highest ratio in more than 40 years.

Although some modest improvements have been made in the net debt-to-GDP position over the past two fiscal years, these improvements will be more than offset by a rapid increase in the provinces' debt burden over the remainder of the plan. Indeed, the debt burden is set to reach a new record of 28% of GDP in fiscal 2026-27, nearly double the pre-pandemic average of 15%.

Although BC's net debt burden is still among the lowest in Canada, it was disappointing to see the provinces' net debt-to-GDP position change so dramatically. The spending plans presented in Budget 2024 represent a continued departure from the stable path the province had been following, and it comes at a time when the economic situation is not exactly dire. The interest bite is still manageable (for now), but economic stagnation in the near term and modest growth in the final years of the plan could bring this trend to worrisome levels if it continues in the longer term.

Addressing the housing crisis requires overdue support from all levels of government, including the provinces, and is expected to impact BC's fiscal position. The government may want to follow other Canadian provinces in committing to clean up fiscal anchors to ensure that worsening trends do not spiral out of control in the longer term.

