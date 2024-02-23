International
BC Budget 2024: Projected deficit to double by 2023 as spending prioritizes
Main points
- Budget 2024 projects deeper deficits through fiscal 2026-2027 than last year's budget.
- Housing and affordability measures account for most of the new spending and lost revenue.
- Countercyclical spending drives spending up to $89 billion (7.4%) in the pre-election budget.
- The new deductions and tax credits prevent revenues from exceeding the fiscal 2022-2023 level ($82 billion), creating a gap between revenues and expenditures.
- The debt-to-GDP ratio is expected to rise to 28% in fiscal 2024-2025, nearly double the pre-pandemic average (15%).
The gap between income and expenditure widens
The Government of KK started to prepare Budget 2024 from a weaker starting point than originally planned, after wildly underestimating the surplus in the 2022-23 fiscal period. The realities of a future elections amid dampening economic growth, it didn't help governments to use funds either. In fact, estimates for the 2023-2024 bottom line were further off balance, and a deeper deficit is now projected in fiscal 2024-25. It is more than double the amount projected in last years budget (from $3.8 billion to $7.9 billion).
Although revenues shrank in the last fiscal year, spending continued to soar, widening the gap (and deficit) between the two. As in the 2023 budget, the UN governments' fiscal plan is far from balanced and keeps the net debt-to-GDP ratio on an upward trajectory.
Housing and affordability drive up spending
Spending is set to grow more than revenue for the third consecutive year, by $6.2 billion (7.4%) in 2024-25. The new spending measures are heavy on the affordability front where housing and other cost pressures take center stage.
An additional 25% bonus to the Child Benefit (starting in July 2024) for families already receiving the BC Family Benefit and an increase in the Climate Action Tax Credit (from $447 to $504 per adult) are among the most significant measures. costly presented. That comes to $470 million and $747 million, respectively, in fiscal 2024-2025.
of renter's tax credit (announced in last years budget) has also entered the income statement this fiscal year, representing another $267 million in costs. But with housing in mind, affordable housing measures don't end there. The new provinces BC Builds the program made its debut in expanding housing supply. The program aims to use unused land as well as low-cost financing and grants. The program is set to cost $150 million in additional operating expenses over three years and has already secured $2 billion in funding from the federal government.
|Consolidated Fiscal Plan of British Columbia
|(billions of dollars)
|ASSESSMENT
|prediction
|2023/24
|2024/25
|2025/26
|2026/27
|Total revenue
|77.3
|81.5
|82.8
|86.4
|Total expenses (before commissions)
|82.2
|89.4
|90.6
|92.7
|Contingency / Disaster / COVID-19 Assistance
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Surplus/(Deficit)
|(5.9)
|(7.9)
|(7.8)
|(6.3)
|Source: British Columbia Ministry of Finance, RBC Economics
Tax credits and deductions keep revenue from capturing expenses
Despite slower economic growth, the load of tax credits and deductions offered in this year's budget will not prevent BC's revenue from growing by 5.4% in the 2024-25 fiscal year. Tax revenue is set to lead the pack in terms of growth (6.5%), followed by revenue from crown corporations (5.4%). This should bring total revenue back to where it was in fiscal year 2022-23 ($82 billion) after a particularly low year for tax revenue due to a shrinking corporate tax base and lower rates. natural gas.
However, new tax credits and deductions to support housing and affordability will keep the wedge between revenue and spending from tightening. The measures include the one-time electricity deduction (offering about $100 a year in residential bill savings starting in April 2024) and changes to the employer health tax exemption threshold (from $500,000 to $1 million starting from calendar year 2024) are set to cost the government an estimated $370 million and $108 million, respectively, in lost revenue this year.
Increasing the first-time homebuyer exemption (from $500,000 to $835,000 starting in April 2024) and the newly built home exemption threshold (from $750,000 to $1.1 million starting in April 2024) will cost a additional revenue of $24 million – $25 million lost. .
The province's new anti-slippage tax, which subjects all properties bought and sold within two years to a capital gains tax (effective January 2025) was among the few revenue-generating initiatives to address housing affordability discouraging short-term speculation in the market. It is expected to generate $11 million in tax revenue this fiscal year and $43 million in 2025-2026.
|Assumptions of economic growth
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Real GDP growth (%)
|Budget 2024
|1.0
|0.8
|2.3
|2.3
|RBC
|0.5
|0.3
|1.9
|Nominal GDP growth (%)
|Budget 2024
|3.2
|3.3
|4.4
|4.5
|RBC
|2.5
|2.3
|3.1
|Source: British Columbia Ministry of Finance, RBC Economics
Transport and healthcare remain investment priorities
BC topped its previous record this budget as it laid out the highest taxpayer-backed infrastructure spending plan ever in 2023. It will commit $43 billion over the next three fiscal years. Much-needed investments in transportation and health care accounted for the lion's share (again), using $15 billion and $13 billion in capital spending, respectively. Most of these projects are intended for capacity building and redevelopment.
BC Hydro will claim the bulk of the self-sustaining capital plan ($13 billion) at $12 billion, part of which will go toward financing the construction of a third dam and a hydroelectric generating station to meet demand growing.
The net debt burden will increase by 50% in three years, but still among the lowest in Canada
The profile of taxpayer-backed debt is set to rise from $72 billion to $89 billion (23%), rising to more than $125 billion over the next three years. With modest growth projected in the coming years, net debt will reach 21% of nominal GDP this fiscal year, the highest ratio in more than 40 years.
Although some modest improvements have been made in the net debt-to-GDP position over the past two fiscal years, these improvements will be more than offset by a rapid increase in the provinces' debt burden over the remainder of the plan. Indeed, the debt burden is set to reach a new record of 28% of GDP in fiscal 2026-27, nearly double the pre-pandemic average of 15%.
Although BC's net debt burden is still among the lowest in Canada, it was disappointing to see the provinces' net debt-to-GDP position change so dramatically. The spending plans presented in Budget 2024 represent a continued departure from the stable path the province had been following, and it comes at a time when the economic situation is not exactly dire. The interest bite is still manageable (for now), but economic stagnation in the near term and modest growth in the final years of the plan could bring this trend to worrisome levels if it continues in the longer term.
Addressing the housing crisis requires overdue support from all levels of government, including the provinces, and is expected to impact BC's fiscal position. The government may want to follow other Canadian provinces in committing to clean up fiscal anchors to ensure that worsening trends do not spiral out of control in the longer term.
This article is intended as general information only and should not be relied upon as legal, financial or other professional advice. A professional advisor should be consulted regarding your specific situation. The information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy and should not be considered a complete analysis of the topics discussed. All expressions of opinion reflect the judgment of the authors as of the date of publication and are subject to change. No endorsement of third parties or their advice, opinions, information, products or services is expressly given or implied by Royal Bank of Canada or any of its affiliates.
|
Sources
2/ https://thoughtleadership.rbc.com/bc-budget-2024-projected-deficit-doubles-from-2023-as-spending-is-prioritized/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- ANDtr and TES Electronic partner on Guiliani software
- BC Budget 2024: Projected deficit to double by 2023 as spending prioritizes
- Earthquake Mock Drill: Earthquake Mock Drill Conducted in Chandigarh – Emergency Preparedness | Chandigarh News
- Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | Inauguration of Lolak Dam in Bolaang Mongondow Regency, North Sulawesi Province, February 23, 2024
- Vanity Fair Hollywood Issue Features Philadelphia-Area Stars
- A look at the Canadian men's cricket team
- New designers make a splash at Moschino and Tod's during Milan Fashion Week
- Why did Google ban Gemini from generating human images?
- AP PHOTO: Ukraine endures the second year of war with scenes of sorrow, suffering and also joy
- Former CIA agent explains why Putin is “scared” after Navalny's death
- Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan wants IMF to link talks with Islamabad to independent audit of vote
- Former President Trump heads to Rock Hill for campaign rally WSOC TV