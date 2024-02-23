WTO Ministerial Conference in Abu Dhabi an opportunity to strengthen trade and health agenda





The meeting of global trade ministers at the 13th Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organizations in Abu Dhabi (MC13) provides an important opportunity to build and strengthen the open and rules-based international trading system to support better outcomes. good health for people around the world and to help address future health crises. The COVID-19 pandemic underscored that, regardless of the nature of the next unforeseen global health threat, progress will depend on science, voluntary partnerships and collective action. An effective intellectual property framework is essential for fostering scientific progress. It supports the innovation ecosystem that has fueled decades of investment in medical research and development, contributing to remarkable improvements in global health over the past fifty years. Additionally, this framework enables voluntary partnerships that are critical to the rapid rate of production of therapies and vaccines that support global access to these products. Any waiver of commitments to protect intellectual property would undermine these successes and weaken our ability to respond to future health emergencies. Ministers should reject the expansion of

TRIPS waivers to the therapeutics and diagnostics of COVID-19 during MC13, and references to technology transfer should be on a voluntary basis and comply with existing WTO rules. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the resilience built into global medical supply chains ensured a continuous flow of essential medicines, vaccines and diagnostics for millions of people.

even in the face of border challenges and logistical constraints. These supply chains can be further strengthened by eliminating trade barriers. This is especially important when considering the global

health security and response to health emergencies, where the need to accelerate the development and production of new medical countermeasures is essential. WTO member states must commit to a comprehensive trade and health agenda that will strengthen the innovation ecosystem, remove trade barriers, promote trade facilitation, strengthen

regulatory systems and address under-resourced healthcare infrastructure. We look forward to continued engagement on these important issues.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abpi.org.uk/media/news/2024/february/wto-ministerial-conference-in-abu-dhabi-an-opportunity-to-strengthen-trade-and-health-agenda/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos