The FSU College of Law will host the former ambassador to discuss the future of international criminal justice





The Florida State University College of Law will host Ambassador David Scheffer during the second annual DAlemberte & Palmer Lecture in International Human Rights. Scheffer was the first US ambassador for war crimes (1997-2001) and was instrumental in the creation of five international or hybrid criminal courts, including leading the US delegation to UN talks to establish International Criminal Court. During his lecture, The Future of International Criminal Justice, Scheffer will examine the current performance of international criminal courts, including the International Criminal Court, international investigative mechanisms and national courts, as well as the nature of the crimes being investigated and, where possible , is prosecuted against the perpetrators of genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and aggression. It will address the Russia/Ukraine war as well as other contemporary conflicts. The lecture, which is free and open to the public, will be held at 4 p.m. on Thursday, February 29, at the College of Law D'Alemberte Rotunda, 425 W. Jefferson St. The event will also be broadcast live. Register at https://fla.st/ATTMRMQF. Scheffers award-winning book, All Lost Souls: A Personal History of the War Crimes Tribunals, chronicles his efforts to build the court during the 1990s. From 2006 to 2020, Ambassador Scheffer held a law professorship at Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law in Chicago, and he was director of the law school's Center for International Human Rights from 2006 to 2019. He served as the UN Secretary-General's special expert on UN assistance to the Khmer Rouge trials (2012-2018) and as vice-president of the American Association of International Law. Ambassador Scheffer is a professor of practice at the School of Politics and Global Studies at Arizona State University (Washington, DC) and a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, where he covers international law and human rights. Ambassador Scheffer also authored The Sit Room: In the Theater of War and Peace, which deals with decision-making in the White House situation room during the Balkan conflict of the early 1990s, when he served on the Council's Deputies Committee of National Security and as adviser and senior adviser to Madeleine Albright during her service as US Permanent Representative to the United Nations. The DAlemberte & Palmer Lecture in International Human Rights was made possible by a generous gift from Patsy Palmer, Esq. The lecture was designed to attract giants in the field of international human rights: people who will make significant remarks that inspire students and contribute to the worldwide discussion.

