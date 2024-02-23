French actors denounce abuse by directors when they were teenagers in a new #MeToo step

PARIS — As French cinema catches the attention of the Academy Awards, actors who claim they were teenage victims of sexual and physical abuse by directors decades their senior are shining a light on the underbelly of the country's industry.

The latest step in the #MeToo movement may come at the French cinema awards on Friday.

French media reports that Judith Godrche will give a speech on sexual violence at the Cesar Awards ceremony, France's version of the Oscars, which is broadcast live on television.

Grald-Brice Viret, a broadcast director at Frances Canal +, the channel that will broadcast the awards ceremony, said he hopes Godrche will speak during the event on Friday night.

We asked her to come because we wanted her to feel surrounded by the whole cinema family, Viret said in an interview with Le Parisien newspaper. We will welcome him with open arms. The floor is open.

Godrche has already sent a powerful message to the public through recent interviews in which she denounced an omerta in the industry.

It comes as French cinema is set to shine at next month's Oscars with Justine Triet's courtroom drama Anatomy of a Fall.

Godrche, 51, is well known for French cinema. She recently accused two film directors of rape and sexual abuse when she was a teenager. She formally filed a complaint earlier this month, the Paris prosecutor said.

She accuses director Benoit Jacquot, with whom she had a six-year relationship that started when she was 14, of rape and physical abuse. Jacquot, a prominent director in France, is 25 years her senior.

She is also accusing another film director, Jacques Doillon, of sexually abusing her while he was directing a film when she was 15. Doillon is 28 years her senior.

Both Jacquot and Doillon have denied the allegations.

Speaking on France Inter radio earlier this month, Godrche said she was never attracted to Jacquot, but I ended up with him, in his bed, and I was his child wife. Godrche and Jacquot met in 1986 on the set of his film The Beggars.

I was indoctrinated, like Id joined a cult, she said. The relationship was damaged by violence, confinement and control, she said.

Hours before the start of the ceremony, French culture minister Rachida Dati criticized the country's cinema for decades of collectively turning a blind eye to sexual violence. She applauded Godrches' courage in speaking out and sharing her traumatic experience.

Judith Godrche has spoken about her pain in simple words, Dati said. “She said, I was a child. You saw everything and nobody said anything,” said the Minister of Culture in an interview with The French Film magazine. She added: This must be the beginning of deep soul-searching for French cinema.

Creative freedom is total, but here we are not talking about art, but about a crime against a child, said Dati. Sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 15 is a crime.

Godrche had previously spoken about her relationship with Jacquot, without mentioning his name, in an autobiographical TV show called Icon of French Cinema that aired in December.

She was among the actors who spoke out in 2017 against American film producer Harvey Weinstein amid the #MeToo movement, accusing him of sexually assaulting her when she was 24.

Jacquot told Le Monde newspaper that he does not feel directly troubled by the allegations of Godrche, with whom he said he fell in love at the time. He denied any abuse of authority.

In a statement to the international news agency Agence France-Presse, Doillon said that the just cause does not justify arbitrary denunciations, false accusations and lies.

After Godrche's accusations, other women decided to speak out.

Isild Le Besco, 41, accused Jacquot of psychological and physical abuse in a relationship with him that began when she was 16 and he was 52. She also accused Doillon of choosing someone else for a role he was supposed to take because she refused his. sexual advances.

Another actress, Anna Mouglalis, 45, accused Doillon of sexual assault in 2011.

The French film industry was earlier rocked by allegations of sexual misconduct against actor Gerard Depardieu.

In 2020, protests by women's rights activists were organized during the Cesar Awards ceremony after director Roman Polanski won, in absentia, the award for best director. Actress Adele Haenel, who denounced alleged sexual assault by another French director in the early 2000s when she was 15, got up and left the room.

Polanski is still wanted in the United States decades after he was accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in 1977.

Surk reported from Nice, France