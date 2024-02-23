Albany International announces dividend | AIN Stock News





23.02.2024 – 16:20 ROCHESTER, NH –(BUSINESS WIRE)– The Board of Directors of Albany International Corp . (NYSE: AIN ) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share of Class A common stock of the Companies. The dividend is payable on April 5, 2024, to shareholders of record on March 15, 2024. About Albany International Corp. Albany International is a leading developer and manufacturer of engineered components, using advanced materials processing and automation capabilities, with two core businesses. Machine Clothing is the world's leading manufacturer of custom designed consumable belts essential to the production of paper, paperboard, tissue and towels, pulp, nonwovens and a variety of other industrial applications.

Albany Engineered Composites is a growing designer and manufacturer of advanced engineered materials-based components for demanding aerospace applications, supporting commercial and military platforms. Albany International is headquartered in Rochester, New Hampshire operates 32 facilities in 14 countries, employs approximately 5,600 people worldwide and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (Symbol AIN ). Check out the source version at businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240223668432/en/ John Hobbs



603-330-5897



[email protected] Source: Albany International Corp. Albany International Corp. (AIN) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share on its Class A common stock. Dividend of $0.26 per share on Albany International Corp.'s Class A common stock. (AIN) is due on April 5, 2024. Shareholders of record on March 15, 2024 are entitled to receive the dividend of $0.26 per share from Albany International Corp. (AIN).



Albany International Corp. NYSE: AIN AIN ranking #2983 Sorted by stock earnings AIN stock data





iNdUSTRy

Broadcloth Mills Sector

Manufacturing labels

Process industries, textiles, manufacturing, broad woven fabric mills country

US town

Rochester About AIN albany international is an advanced global textile and materials processing company with two core businesses. Machinery Coatings (MC) is the world's leading manufacturer of custom designed fabrics and belts essential to manufacturing in the paper, nonwovens and other process industries. mc has a global market share of approximately 30%, compared to an estimated 15% share for its next largest competitor. albany engineered composites (aec ) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts to the aerospace industry. aec is the sole supplier of fan blades, fan cases and other advanced composite components for the cfm jump engine; Current estimates for annual jump production rates are approximately 1,600 engines by the end of the decade, for which AEC will deliver approximately 100,000 parts per year. Albany International is headquartered in Rochester, New Hampshire and operates 18 plants in 11 countries (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, France, United Kingdom, Germany, Italy,

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.stocktitan.net/news/AIN/albany-international-declares-ib4abt8fmfft.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos