Joint Statement on Consultations between Secretary-General of the European External Action Service Sannino and United States Under-Secretary-General Nuland
The text of the following statement was published by the Governments of the United States of America and the European Union.
Initial text:
On February 7-8, 2024, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland and Secretary General Stefano Sannino held the sixth high-level meeting of the US-EU China Dialogue and the fifth meeting of the US-EU High-Level Consultation. in the Indo-Pacific.
Under Secretary Nuland and Secretary General Sannino discussed US and EU diplomacy with China and the trajectory of their respective bilateral relations. They stressed the importance of recent high-level exchanges and maintaining open channels of communication with China to manage competition responsibly. They affirmed the importance of close coordination between the United States and the European Union in advancing common objectives and common values and interests. Under Secretary Nuland and Secretary General Sannino reiterated their willingness to continue substantive engagement with China, both in areas of common interest and in areas of difference.
Under Secretary Nuland and Secretary General Sannino expressed concern about entities that support Russia's defense industrial base by circumventing sanctions and providing dual-use goods that enable Russia's illegal war of aggression against Ukraine. They confirmed the transatlantic reach for pressure on China to take a positive role in ending Russia's war against Ukraine, including China's commitment to support and contribute to discussions on the Ukraine Peace Formula, a comprehensive basis for a just peace and consistent with ongoing efforts to uphold the international system and international law, including the UN Charter.
With the goal of enabling stable economic relations with China and strengthening the international trading system, they recognized the need to promote a level economic playing field for workers and their companies. Both the United States and the EU seek to address the challenges posed by China's non-trade policies and practices. Both parties confirmed their intention to continue to be risk-averse by investing in their resilience and reducing critical dependencies and vulnerabilities.
Under Secretary Nuland and Secretary General Sannino also discussed the need for increased global awareness and decisive action to address China's ongoing human rights abuses. They noted in particular cases of unjust and arbitrary detentions in China and called on China to release these individuals. They pledged to continue working to combat China's transnational oppression tactics, which target individuals around the world. Both sides pledged to follow up on issues of concern raised during China's fourth Universal Periodic Review, led by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).
The United States and the European Union affirmed the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and called for a peaceful resolution of the strait issues. They welcomed Taiwan's vibrant democratic process, including presidential and legislative elections in January. They expressed support for Taiwan's meaningful participation in international organizations. Both sides reaffirmed that there is no change in their basic positions on Taiwan, including China's stated policies.
Under-Secretary Nuland and Secretary-General Sannino also held the fifth meeting of the High-Level Consultation on the Indo-Pacific. They discussed continued and strong mutual support for a free and open Indo-Pacific that is inclusive, prosperous, secure, based on the rule of law; and defends common principles including sovereignty, territorial integrity and peaceful settlement of disputes, fundamental freedoms and human rights. They shared their respective assessments on the geopolitical trends shaping the situation in the Indo-Pacific. They called for continued coordination to protect maritime security and uphold navigation rights and freedoms in the Red Sea, a vital trade waterway of global importance. They continued discussions on current challenges in the South China Sea, Myanmar and the DPRK, including the DPRK's arms transfer to Russia and the DPRK's use of ballistic missiles from Russia to Ukraine.
They reaffirmed the importance of combined US and EU initiatives for regional connectivity, particularly in the framework of the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGI) and the EU Global Gateway. The United States and the European Union share a commitment to building clean energy connections across the Indo-Pacific, with an initial focus on Vietnam under the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) and South Asia. They pledged to explore further coordination on their support to Indo-Pacific partners for port modernization, safety and security, and digital connectivity infrastructure and modernization.
They highlighted ongoing efforts to advance US-EU maritime security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and underlined their intention to continue joint activities in the region. They also agreed to continue exploring the planned participation of the EU in events organized by INDOPACOM. They reiterated their joint commitment to continue increasing maritime domain awareness (MDA) in the Indo-Pacific and highlighted concrete steps to deepen the complementarity between the US SeaVision and EU-funded IORIS systems, already described as a document common. They also committed to expand maritime security cooperation with Indo-Pacific partners in broad areas.
They discussed the ongoing and growing engagement in the Indian Ocean Region, including the need to support small island developing States, particularly in view of the fourth International Conference on Small Island Developing States (SIDS4) that will held in May 2024.
They assessed the continuing threat posed by the widespread use of foreign information manipulation and interference and committed to further joint work with Indo-Pacific partners to pursue complementary lines of effort to deepen support for free and resilient environments. media.
They discussed joint efforts committed within the annual US-EU Cyber Dialogue that are supporting Indo-Pacific Partners in implementing cyber capacity building efforts and developing confidence building measures, including in the context of the ASEAN Regional Forum -it. Under Secretary Nuland welcomed the EU's participation in US-hosted cyber conferences in Sri Lanka and Singapore later this month. The United States and the European Union remain committed to advancing responsible state behavior in cyberspace, including joint efforts to establish a UN Program of Action.
They noted the progress made to support Pacific Island Countries (PICs) and affirmed their commitment to deepen cooperation with like-minded partners to support regional capacity building and infrastructure projects.
They reiterated our shared values and commitment to explore ways in the Indo-Pacific region to advance the human rights of all and end discrimination and violence against persons based on their gender and sexual orientation.
Under Secretary Nuland and Secretary General Sannino reaffirmed the intention of the US State Department and the European External Action Service to continue close coordination on China and the Indo-Pacific and to hold the next round of talks in Brussels later this year.
