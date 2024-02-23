'Unsettled mix' of weather could mean flooding for parts of PEI this weekend





What could be a treacherous weekend for travel in PEI started with a light flurry of snow around midday on Friday, but that precipitation is expected to change to rain by evening. Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for Prince Edward Island's Kings and Queens counties, upgrading the weekend storm situation from the special weather statement it issued Thursday. The agency expects anywhere from 25 to 35 millimeters of rain to fall, which combined with melting snow could cause localized flooding in some areas because the frozen ground is unable to absorb the excess water. Environment Canada said rain will begin Friday evening and continue until noon Saturday. Get the news you need without limits. Download our Free CBC News the application. CBCP.EI meteorologist Jay Scotland said Friday will be a “messy mix of wet thunderstorms and freezing rain.” On Saturday, he said the rain will turn to snow, and freezing rain and ice pellets will also be possible. The latest wind, precipitation and temperature estimates show a noticeable cooling effect Saturday night. (Jay Scotland/CBC) All of this could lead to flooding, particularly in eastern and central PEI where the heaviest rains are expected, he said. “Be prepared for water to pool on the street tonight through Saturday morning and keep an eye on your basement if it's prone to leaks,” Scotland said. Falling temperatures Saturday afternoon There may also be icy surfaces on Saturday. “As the temperature drops on Saturday, please be careful driving or walking as wet surfaces will begin to freeze quickly,” Scotland said. Blowing snow can also be a problem for exposed areas, he said. Environment Canada suggested homeowners clear their storm drains and gutters of ice and other debris before the storm arrives.

