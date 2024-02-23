International Pathogen Surveillance Network Launches Pathogen Genomics Catalytic Grant Fund





The World Health Organization (WHO) today announced $4 million in donor funding to establish a catalytic grant fund for organizations working on genomic surveillance of pathogens. The fund will support projects around the world, particularly in low- and middle-income countries, to pilot projects and in doing so, create an evidence base on how to rapidly scale up pathogen genomic surveillance. The results of this type of surveillance help countries and the world to respond more quickly and effectively to prevent and respond to outbreaks. Initial grants for the Catalytic Fund were provided by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, The Rockefeller Foundation and Wellcome, to support the International Pathogen Surveillance Network (IPSN). IPSN is a new global network of pathogen surveillance actors convened by WHO through a Secretariat in WHO Center for Pandemic and Epidemic Intelligence in Berlin. The fund is organized by the UN Foundation on behalf of IPSN. Pathogen genomics analyzes the genetic code of viruses, bacteria, and other disease-causing organisms to understand, among other data, how infectious they are, how deadly they are, and how they spread. With this information, scientists and public health officials can identify and track pathogens to prevent and respond to outbreaks as part of a broader disease surveillance system and to develop treatments and vaccines. “Genomic surveillance is a critical tool for countries to respond to public health threats. However, access to genomics has been very uneven, and there is a risk that the incredible capabilities created during the COVID-19 pandemic will be lost as the world's focus shifts,” said Sara Hersey, WHO Director of Collaborative Intelligence. “The new fund will support the sustainable implementation of genomic surveillance in countries at all income levels, outside of a pandemic, so that we can maintain these critical capabilities within national health systems. “Genomics and pathogen surveillance can tell us which pathogens exist in a population and how they are transmitted and evolve. These are key tools for researchers, policy makers and healthcare workers to identify and respond rapidly to outbreaks or the emergence of drug-resistant strains,” said Wellcome's Director of Infectious Diseases, Alex Pym. “This could have an impact huge in protecting lives – especially in regions with fewer resources.This fund can generate knowledge on how to move from tracking a pandemic to detecting new threats to public health and ensure that genomic surveillance is incorporated sustainably in health care systems.” “We are proud to stand alongside other donors and partners from the International Pathogen Surveillance Network to create this important fund,” said Manisha Bhinge, Rockefeller Foundation Vice President for Health. “Pathogen genomics must be made accessible to all countries and communities to ensure we are prepared for increased pandemic and epidemic risks in the era of climate change. I am delighted to lead IPSN's Funders' Forum in support of this critical mission.” The amount of USD 4 million will be available for IPSN members to apply for grant funding in February 2024. The purpose of the fund is to empower IPSN members with lower resources to create knowledge that can benefit the global genomic surveillance community. This can be done through research to develop pathogen genomics surveillance tools as global commodities, or by piloting innovative approaches that generate knowledge to be shared across the network. The fund aims to support the equitable engagement of IPSN members and provide catalytic funding for LMICs to enhance competencies in pathogen genomic surveillance. More details on the IPSN Catalytic Grant Fund can be found here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.who.int/news/item/23-02-2024-international-pathogen-surveillance-network-launches-catalytic-grant-fund-for-pathogen-genomics The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos