HMS Prince of Wales arrives in Norway for major NATO exercise





HMS Prince of Wales, the UK's largest warship, has arrived in Norway to lead a vital NATO exercise as teams from DE&S, the Royal Navy and industry worked around the clock to get her ready to sail to only seven days. To put this into context, the normal time it takes to prepare a vessel of this type for deployment is 30 days. HMS Prince of Wales is leading an international task force in one of the most important military exercises of a generation, NATO's Exercise Steadfast Defender. HMS Queen Elizabeth was scheduled to take part, however a problem with her propeller shaft coupling saw her go in for repairs. That same weekend, the industry-wide undertaking (BAE), Royal Navy and DE&S mobilized to draw up a week-long plan to ensure HMS Prince of Wales could take her place leading Exercise Steadfast Defender as planned.

A combination of teamwork, quick thinking and quick decision-making ensured that the ship sailed in time to meet the UK's commitment to NATO. Captain Duncan Humphery, Capital Ships Team Leader at DE&S, said: Throughout the week BAE, their contractors and the Ships Staff all worked together to ensure that the seven day work package was achieved. The vessel was handed over to the ship's staff ready for basin trials on Saturday as planned, and the commanding officer sailed her out of Portsmouth on Monday 12 February. He added: To turn her round to be available for NATO exercises within seven days was a herculean challenge. HMS Prince of Wales will lead a carrier strike group of eight ships, four of them British, including the frigate HMS Somerset and two Tide-class tankers from the Royal Auxiliary Fleet supported by American, Spanish and Danish ships. They form one of the most powerful naval exercise forces, an allied fleet of 40 ships, drawn from more than two dozen nations, dedicated to the maritime element of Enduring Defender, which will take place off the Arctic coast of Norway from the end of February to March.

Carrier Logistics Officer Lt. Gen. Chris Barnett said: In less than a week we brought on board approximately 70,000 sailors with daily rations, 400,000 meals with 450 pallets of stores and 30,000 toilet rolls; not to mention spare parts for F-35 Lightnings, Merlin and Wildcat helicopters, cold weather gear and medical stores. It has been an amazing effort by all involved. We were proud to be part of this venture and ensure that we deliver capable, highly available platforms that remain safe to operate for the Armed Forces.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://des.mod.uk/hms-prince-of-wales-arrives-in-norway-for-key-nato-exercise/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos