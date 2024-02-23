US and South Korea fly fighter jets in drills after North Korea's missile tests





SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea and the United States flew advanced stealth fighters in a joint missile interception exercise on Friday over the Korean Peninsula, South Korea's air force said, an apparent response to a string of weapons tests this year by North Korea rival. North Korea has conducted six rounds of missile tests so far this year, most of them reportedly involving cruise missiles that typically fly at a low altitude to bypass adversaries' anti-missile defenses. Analysts say that in the event of a conflict, North Korea intends to use cruise missiles to strike US aircraft carriers as well as US military bases in Japan. The South Korean air force said in a statement that the exercise on Friday included fifth-generation F-35A fighter jets from both countries and other fighter jets from South Korea. He said the US F-35As were deployed to South Korea on Wednesday from Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan. North Korea has stepped up its weapons tests since 2022, in what experts call an effort to increase its influence in future diplomacy. South Korea and the US have responded by expanding their military exercises and a trilateral exercise that includes Japan. On the sidelines of a G20 meeting in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday, top diplomats from South Korea, the US and Japan agreed to strengthen their joint response capability against North Korea's emerging nuclear threats and coordinate on blocked funding of its nuclear program by the North. according to South Korea's Foreign Ministry. This year, North Korea is expected to increase its testing activities and belligerent rhetoric as the US and South Korea head towards elections. North Korea is likely to seek international recognition as a nuclear state, a status experts say the North believes would help it get relief from US-led economic sanctions. North Korea advancing its nuclear arsenal is likely to embolden its posture, and there are concerns that the North could launch a limited military provocation against the South. Observers say a full-scale attack is unlikely as the North is overrun by superior US and South Korean forces. US and South Korean officials have repeatedly warned that any nuclear attack by North Korea against them would spell the end of the North's government led by Kim Jong Un.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/us-south-korea-fly-warplanes-interception-drills-after-107473088 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos