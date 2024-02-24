Great Britain will increase Ukraine's artillery reserves with 245 million rounds of ammunition

This week marks two years since Putin began his full-scale illegal invasion of Ukraine and ten years since he first invaded Crimea

The Defense Secretary said the UK will do whatever it takes to ensure Ukraine continues to fight for victory.

The new funding package will replenish Ukraine's artillery ammunition stocks, which are critical to the war effort

The UK will spend almost a quarter of a billion pounds over the next year to buy and strengthen supply chains to produce artillery munitions urgently needed to boost Ukraine's stockpiles.

Today's $245 million announcement comes exactly two years to the day since Putin began his illegal, full-scale artillery invasion of Ukraine that has proved critical to Ukraine's successes on the battlefield, steadily degrading Russian forces and prevented them from making significant progress.

Ukraine has been particularly noted for its highly effective use of its artillery to conduct counter-battery fire using UK-supplied drones and radar systems to quickly identify the locations of active Russian artillery and quickly return fire to destroyed them.

The UK has led international support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) for ten years since Russia first invaded Crimea in 2014, training more than 60,000 new recruits since 2015 and conducting nearly £12bn economic, humanitarian and military aid from 2022. .

In an update to Parliament on Thursday, the Defense Secretary confirmed the delivery of an additional 200 Brimstone anti-tank missiles to the AFU, bringing the total number of Brimstones supplied to Ukraine to more than 1,300 further builds in the Kingdom's ongoing support United for Ukraine. the first country to announce that it will provide modern, Western tanks in the form of the Challenger 2 and the first country to offer long-range precision strike missiles in the form of the Storm Shadow.

Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said:

Two years ago today, Putin defied all rationality and regulation to launch his reckless and illegal invasion full-scale, throwing tens of thousands of unprepared and unwitting troops into what he described as an operation limited military. But as the war now enters its third year, the steadfast determination and resilience of the brave people of Ukraine continues to inspire the world. Against all odds, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have pushed Russian invaders to reclaim half of the land stolen by Putin, significantly degrading Russia's capabilities with about 30 percent of Russia's Black Sea fleet destroyed or damaged, and thousands of tanks and armored vehicles. reduced to scrap. But they cannot win this war without the support of the international community, and that is why we continue to do what it takes to ensure that Ukraine continues to fight to victory. Almost a quarter of a billion pounds of UK funding will boost its critical stockpile of artillery ammunition as the Royal Air Force completes a further delivery of advanced tank-destroying missiles. Together, we will ensure Putin's failure and a victory for democracy, the rules-based international order, and the Ukrainian people.

As well as funding the artillery and missile package, a new series of multi-million pound contracts has been signed between the Ministry of Defence's Defense Equipment and Support (DE&S) procurement arm and UK-based Cook Defense Systems to provided hundreds of spare tracks for tanks and armored vehicles which will allow the AFU to recover and restore vehicles damaged by anti-tank weapons and land mines. The contracts will include a mix of UK funding and funding from the International Fund for Ukraine.

Last week, Defense Secretary Grant Shapps announced that the UK will further co-lead an international coalition of capabilities to supply the latest drones to Ukraine, along with Latvia, along with the UK co-leading the international coalition of naval capabilities announced in December. During meetings with counterparts last week at NATO headquarters in Brussels and at the Munich Security Conference, the Defense Secretary urged partners and allies to commit to long-term support for Ukraine.

The contracts with Cook Defense Systems, a family-owned business in the North East of England, will boost the local economy and have so far delivered 15 new jobs delivering on the Prime Minister's priority to grow the economy. The company's experts have examined and analyzed Soviet-era vehicles, some salvaged from Ukraine, to create new tracks to suit a variety of requirements.

The tracks will be manufactured to support hundreds of vehicle types, including Soviet-era platforms abandoned by Russian forces and recovered by the AFU, as well as those provided by the UK, such as Challenger 2 tanks and CVR(T) reconnaissance vehicles.

The capabilities provided by the UK have proven very effective on the battlefield with the Challenger 2 as my AFU members have described it as a sniper rifle due to its long range accuracy. Brimstone anti-tank missiles have also been used on the battlefield on one occasion, they were used to help force a Russian formation to withdraw from a river crossing attempt.

The Chief of the Defense Staff, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, said:

Over the past two years, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have become one of the largest, most capable and most respected fighting forces in the world. They have presided over remarkable feats of operational and strategic success, from the repulse of Russian forces on the outskirts of Kiev in the early stages of the war to the spectacular and sustained campaign in the Black Sea. Today the Russian army has lost half of the territory it occupied, over 350,000 men killed or wounded, thousands of tanks, artillery and armored fighting vehicles, the Russian Navy has been driven out of Crimea, and Ukraine's maritime exports are returning to pre-war levels. Russia is failing in all of its strategic objectives to subdue Ukraine and challenge NATO. If we maintain the unity and cohesion we have seen to date and continue to strongly support our courageous Ukrainian partners—militarily, economically, and diplomatically—Russia will continue to fail and Ukraine will build the foundation to thrive as a strong, prosperous and sovereign. And NATO continues to strengthen even more.

During a visit to Kiev last month, the Prime Minister announced an additional 18 million in humanitarian and economic aid to Ukraine, building on the almost 340 million already provided. Part of this funding will support organizations such as the UN and the Red Cross to provide humanitarian aid on the front lines, and 8 million will go to strengthening Ukraine's energy infrastructure against further Russian attacks.

UK non-military support to Ukraine since the start of the occupation amounts to £4.7 billion. This includes 4.1 billion in fiscal support and over 660 million in bilateral aid. We have introduced the largest and toughest package of sanctions ever imposed on Russia or any major economy. And we have now sanctioned over 1,700 individuals and entities since Putin's full invasion of Ukraine.

The Prime Minister, Foreign Secretary and Defense Secretary are all committed to continuing military support for Ukraine, which is why the UK military aid budget for FY24/25 has been increased for the first time to 2.5 billion.