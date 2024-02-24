Winnipeg man accused of helping smuggle 8 foreign nationals into Manitoba





A Winnipeg man has been arrested after police allege he was involved in smuggling eight foreign nationals into Canada. The group was discovered after an RCMP traffic stop of the vehicle on McGillivray Boulevard in south Winnipeg around 2 a.m. Thursday, Mounties said in a news release Friday. Inside the vehicle, police said they found the driver, 30-year-old Abdi Hassan Ali, along with a group of people from two North African countries. The passengers were a 33-year-old woman and seven men, aged 25 to 36, police said. Seven of them were from Chad, while the other was from Mali. Mounties said Ali was charged under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act and taken into custody. He appeared in court in Winnipeg on Friday. The group of people in the vehicle were arrested under the Customs Act and taken to an immigration support center in Winnipeg, where RCMP said they were released from custody. Investigations into the incident continue. A spokesman for US Customs and Border Protection said agents on their side of the international border discovered sets of tracks in the snow near the border the same morning the group was apprehended in Winnipeg. Those prints were discovered about 7:15 a.m. and appeared to have been made by a group of six to eight people, David Marcus said. “They followed him and he went to Canada,” he said. “Given the time frame that the RCMP arrested the group and the time frame that our agents encountered the tracks, it is possible that it is the same group.” Manitoba RCMP Sgt. Paul Manaigre said Friday he could not release any information on where the foreign nationals may have entered the province or how long they had been in Canada. The update comes weeks after Manitoba RCMP said they had arrested a Calgary man accused of helping smuggle seven foreign nationals from Chad into Canada. That group was pulled over near Dominion City, in southern Manitoba, after Mounties said they received a tip from the United States Border Patrol about a group of people walking north along a rail line toward the Canadian border near Emerson around 3:45 a.m. of January. 27. In December, another group of Chadian men were found in Emerson after RCMP said they illegally crossed the border into Manitoba. One was taken to hospital with serious weather-related injuries. In January 2022, a family of four from India a man, a woman and their two children died while trying to cross the border in the US near Emerson.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/manitoba/human-smuggling-mcgillivray-boulevard-winnipeg-1.7124144 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos