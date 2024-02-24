Two years of support for Ukraine





Two years after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, we were continuing to support our Ukrainian guests and the residents of East Hampshire who have opened their homes to them. Find out more about our support for Ukraine Saturday, February 24 marks two years sinceRussian invasion of Ukraine. Since the start of the Homes for Ukraine scheme, we have welcomed more than 492 guests (approximately 232 families) to East Hampshire, the second highest total in Hampshire. We currently have 91 active hosts in East Hampshire accommodating approximately 162 guests. In total, Hampshire has over 700 active hosts and more than 3,495 guests have arrived since the scheme began. We have employed a Community Project Officer focused on Ukraine, a Housing Adviser and (in partnership withTwo saints) Community Support Worker. The Housing Counselor and Community Support Worker speak Ukrainian and work with families to support guests moving from host homes to their own private rental homes, helping with school admissions and settling bills. Some of the highlights from last year: Two community events held in Alton (23 May) and Petersfield (23 June) attended by 155 guests, 27 organizations participated

A host recruitment campaign was run in the summer of 2023 which generated 14 new expressions of interest

Children's event with Everyone Active 29 children aged between 18 months and 13 years participated in the event (Saturday 30 September 2023) which aimed to bring Ukrainian children and parents together for a relaxed social occasion.

Weekly yoga classes through the Get up and Go program in Petersfield for Ukrainian adults aged 18 and over

We bought seven houses for Ukrainian families (and one for refugees from Afghanistan) using government grants. These will eventually be used for those in the district who need homes. We have worked in partnership with several local organizations to ensure families have access to English language lessons, employment opportunities and local activities, as well as support with applying for Universal Credit and benefits. This year we will continue our vital support and will soon be sending out a survey to current guests and hosts to give us their views on what they want to see supported this year, as well as organizing further events for child based on last year's success. Cllr Adeel Shah, portfolio holder for Community Development and Engagement at East Hampshire District Council, said: Saturday is an anniversary that none of us would like to commemorate. It's hard to imagine what it must be like to be uprooted from home and forced to leave with everything you can, living in an unknown place for two years, worrying about the friends and family you may have left behind. EHDC will continue to support refugees from all backgrounds and the people who have welcomed them into the district in any way we can. All hosts through the Homes for Ukraine scheme will receive monthly payments from Hampshire County Council. These payments are confirmed to last until March 2025. If you are considering becoming a host or are an existing host and would like further support for you and your guests, please email [email protected] complete our expression of interest form and one of the team will contact you to discuss this further. Find out more about the support available to potential Ukrainian hosts and guests while they are here on our website.

