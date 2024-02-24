International
Tunisia: Release and drop charges against opposition activists arbitrarily detained for one year
The Tunisian authorities should immediately and unconditionally release six arbitrarily arrested political opponents who have been held for a year while being investigated on baseless charges of conspiracy against state security due to their perceived political opposition to the authorities and for exercising their right to freedom of assembly, Amnesty International said.
In January 2024, a judge dismissed the latest appeals against the extended detention of six peoplethose arrested were filed by the Committee for the Protection of Political Prisoners in a move that suggests the government is not backing down from its conspiracy case, which has so far seen at least 50 people investigated.
It is scandalous that the latest appeals have been rejected when for 12 months the judicial authorities have produced no evidence against those arrested for anything that would constitute a crime recognized under international law. These politicians, lawyers and former members of parliament should never have been arrested in the first place, said Heba Morayef, Amnesty International's Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa.
Tunisian authorities are keeping them closed for political reasons. They should be released immediately and the authorities should drop all charges against them. Over the past year, authorities have ramped up their abuse of the criminal justice system as a means of silencing political dissent and striking fear into the hearts of all potential political opponents.
On February 11, 2023, the Tunisian government opened an investigation against 17 individuals and any other persons related to several charges involving conspiracy against state security. Security officials arbitrarily arrested eight opposition leaders between February 11 and 25 under this investigation. They were interrogated and held on a detention order. In July 2023, two of those arrested, Chaima Issa and Lazhar Akremi, were released after their lawyers appealed their detention orders, but remain banned from traveling or appearing in public.
Six other opposition figures remain in custody. Khayam Turki, Abdelhamid Jlassi, Jaouher Ben Mbarek, Ridha Belhaj, Ghazi Chaouachi and Issam Chebbiare are all being held in Mornaguia prison in Tunis. On February 12, 2024, the six detainees began a hunger strike to protest their arbitrary detention. Two of them were forced to stop for health reasons while Khayam Turki, Abdelhamid Jelassi, Issam Chebbi and Jaouher ben Mbarek continue their hunger strike.
Since the investigation began in February 2023, judicial authorities have summoned at least 42 other political activists, opposition members, businessmen, former MPs, lawyers, human rights defenders and former security officials for investigation into the same occasion.
Authorities have continued to witch hunt her baseless conspiracy case and have summoned dozens of individuals to interrogate, threaten and intimidate them and, in the case of lawyer Ayachi Hammami, ban him from traveling and appearing in public. which is a severe reduction of individual rights, said Heba Morayef.
I can't understand why I was arrested
The authorities have failed to demonstrate that the detention of the six detainees in this case is necessary and proportionate as required by international law.
belowinternational human rights law, the presumption of innocence is one of the guarantees for the right to a fair trial (Article 14 of the KNDCP). Therefore, persons accused of a criminal offense should not be detained while under investigation or awaiting trial, unless strictly necessary. Detention can only be justified for a limited number of reasons such as risk of flight, serious harm to others or interference with evidence or investigation.
To this day I cannot understand why I was detained and released, while my friends accused of the same baseless charges are still in custody. This confirms the arbitrariness of it all.
Chaima Issa, political activist arrested for five months
Lawyer Samir Dilou, who represents the six arrested, told Amnesty International:
Most of the arrested did not see the judge again after he interrogated them on February 24 and 25 last year. They were not brought in for further questioning or faced with evidence. They are just sitting in their cells. There are no developments in the investigation that would justify keeping them in custody.
Chaima Issa, who was one of the political activists arrested and released five months later, said:
To this day I cannot understand why I was detained and released, while my friends accused of the same baseless charges are still in custody. This confirms the arbitrariness of it all.
Judicial harassment of lawyers
In a separate case, three members of the defense team of six detainees face criminal charges related to the statements they made about the case. Amnesty International has reviewed the statements in question and found that all of them are protected speech under freedom of expression. Judicial authorities are investigating lawyers Islam Hamza, Dalila Msaddak and Abdelaziz Essid on charges including spreading fake news, insulting others through telecommunications networks and accusing public officials of illegal actions without evidence or the performance of their duties as lawyers.
Abdelaziz Essid will appear in court on February 23 on charges of insulting others through telecommunications networks and accusing public officials of illegal acts without evidence, after highlighting discrepancies in dates and facts in the conspiracy case file that indicate the possibility that the file may have been messed up. If found guilty he could face up to four years in prison.
Background
In April 2023, the judge added 23 more names as suspects in the investigation, which included members of the opposition, political activists and former members of the security service. On May 3, 2023, four new people, all lawyers, were added to the list of suspects. On August 11, 2023, the judge added 11 more as suspects in the investigation.
Between July and October 2023, the investigating judge and police summoned dozens of individuals for questioning in connection with the case, reportedly questioning them about their relationships with the detainees and their political activities.
Since February 2023, at least 20 other political opponents and perceived critics have been arrested, detained, and sometimes convicted on various charges related to their peaceful political activities or exercising their right to freedom of expression. expression.
