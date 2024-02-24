DVIDS – News – TSC delegation strengthens international security cooperation at Arctic Frontiers 2024





TROMS, Norway — In a determined effort to advance the goals outlined in the National Strategy for the Arctic Region, members of the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies gathered at Arctic Frontiers 2024 in Troms, Norway, from 28 January to February. 1, 2024. This strategic gathering served as a key platform for the TSC delegation to engage in panel discussions, panel events and networking sessions, all aimed at fostering collaborative relationships between military and civilian security practitioners, supporting directly the strategic vision described in the National Strategy for the Arctic Region. Led by Randy Church Kee, Director of the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies, the team emphasized the importance of embracing a local community approach to Arctic security during the “Big Picture on Security and Local Resilience” panel discussion. Kee underlined the strategic importance of creating partnerships with local communities, integrating local customs and traditions, and leveraging Indigenous Knowledge Systems to increase Arctic security sustainability, in line with the principles outlined in the National Strategy for the Arctic Region. Panel discussions at Arctic Frontiers delved into various topics, including geopolitical changes, increased military presence and NATO expansion, while emphasizing the need for resilient communities in the high north. Dr. Halihana Stepetin, Assistant Professor for the School of Arctic Security and Climate Studies at TSC, hosted a panel on “Indigenous Women's Perspectives on Human and Environmental Security in the Arctic”, highlighting the diverse experiences of climate change and the vital role of Knowledge Indigenous in designing climate solutions. Dr. Kelsey Frazier, Acting Associate Director of Research and Analysis at TSC, shared insights during the panel event titled “Navigating a Changing Arctic: Innovations for Maritime Sustainable Development, Part 3,” where she highlighted the importance of understanding surface conditions in the Arctic for sustainable development. Moreover, Dr. Stepetin and Dr. Frazier appeared on podcasts to amplify the discourse on Arctic security cooperation. During the event, Tracy Smith, Vice Dean of SACSS, and Terrence Shanigan, Associate Deputy Director for the Division of Strategic Engagement, engaged with members from Arctic Voice and Canadian and Greenlandic partners to explore potential collaboration opportunities in security cooperation advocacy in their extensive networks. . As Arctic Frontiers 2024 concluded, TSC leaders reaffirmed the centers' commitment to foster international security cooperation and network building in the Arctic region. Through collaborative efforts with allies and partners, the TSC aims to strengthen resilience, promote stability and support shared security interests in the dynamic Arctic environment. Date of receipt: 23.02.2024 Post date: 23.02.2024 13:36 Story ID: 464582 Location: TROMSØ, 19, NO Web Views: 21 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN



