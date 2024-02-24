Volume 29, Issue 54 Friday, February 23, 2024





February 23, 2024 Alan MacLeod examines the Network Contagion Research Institute and its new report that claims US university funding in the Middle East has helped unleash a flood of anti-Jewish hatred. Read more →

February 23, 2024 Among the countries participating in the ICJ proceedings over Israel's occupation, only the US and Fiji are asking the court not to issue an opinion declaring the nearly six-decade-old occupation of Palestinian territory illegal. Read more →

Afghanistan, Biden Administration, Commentary, Iraq, Julian Assange, Legal, Surveillance, US, US State Department, United Kingdom, War Crimes, WikiLeaks February 22, 2024 Prosecution lawyers at the Supreme Court seeking to secure the extradition of the Julians to the US rely almost exclusively on the judicial opinions of Gordon Kromberg, a highly controversial American lawyer. Read more →

February 22, 2024 A panel discussion of the events of Day 2 of Julian Assange's hearing at the High Court in London, courtesy of Truth Defence. Read more →

February 22, 2024 A hoax tale that turns journalism into a unique evil because it exposes secret US crimes was heard in a London courtroom on Wednesday with Julian Assange's fate still to be determined, Joe Lauria reports. Read more →

February 22, 2024 Susan Sarandon joined Margaret Kimberley, Margaret Ratner Kunstler, Katie Halper and other speakers at the British Consulate in New York on Wednesday in support of Julian Assange. Read more →

February 21, 2024 The legal trial of the WikiLeaks publisher has been a travesty and charade characterized by undisguised institutional hostility. We are now in the salon of last resort at the Royal Courts of Justice. Read more →

Afghanistan, Assange Extradition, Biden Administration, Commentary, Intelligence, Iraq, Julian Assange, Legal, Mike Pompeo, Freedom of the Press, Trump Administration, US, UK, WikiLeaks February 21, 2024 Lawyers for the WikiLeaks publisher in a last-ditch effort Tuesday to stop his extradition fought bravely to poke holes in the prosecution's case to get an appeal. Read more →

February 21, 2024 In this discussion of key issues for negotiations, Vijay Prashad says that continued use of military force will only cause further intense suffering. Read more →

February 20, 2024 Julian Assange's lawyers argued before the Supreme Court on Tuesday why the jailed publisher should be allowed to appeal his extradition order, Joe Lauria reports. Read more →

February 20, 2024 Craig Murray, Chris Hedges, Mohamed Elmaazi and Cathy Vogan and Joe Lauria of Consortium News discussed the first day's session on the Truth Defense channel. Read more →

February 20, 2024 This year's Munich Security Conference was predictably about the imagined danger that the Russians intend to continue westward into Europe once they finish in Ukraine. Read more →

February 20, 2024 Algeria's ambassador, who introduced the resolution, said Washington's lone dissenting vote should be understood as “approving starvation as a means of war against hundreds of thousands of Palestinians.” Read more →

February 20, 2024 Follow all the action on the streets outside the Royal Courts of Justice on Tuesday, the first day of Julian Assange's hearing before the High Court of England and Wales. Read more →

February 19, 2024 Chris Hedges interviewed Stella Assange, Jen Robinson and Kristinn Hrafnsson on Monday about the hearing this week in Julian Assange's extradition case. Read more →

February 19, 2024 As with previous judges who have ruled on the WikiLeaks publisher case, Judge Jeremy Johnson raises concerns about institutional conflicts of interest, write Mark Curtis and John McEvoy. Read more →

American Empire, extradition of Assange, Australia, Civil Rights, Commentary, Julian Assange, Legal, Freedom of the Press, USA, US Department of Justice, United Kingdom, WikiLeaks February 19, 2024 Now that the WikiLeaks publisher faces imminent extradition to the United States, another death threat arises, reports Kellie Tranter. Read more →

Assange Extradition, Biden Administration, Civil Rights, Commentary, Human Rights, Intelligence, Julian Assange, Legal, Freedom of the Press, US, US Department of Justice, United Kingdom, War Crimes, WikiLeaks February 19, 2024 Lawyers for the WikiLeaks publisher charge that while British courts looked the other way, the US distorted and withheld evidence to engineer his extradition, Cathy Vogan reports. Read more →

Censorship, Commentary, Intelligence, Legal, Freedom of Press, Secret, US, US Department of Justice, UK, War Crimes, WikiLeaks February 19, 2024 The publisher of WikiLeaks will make his final appeal this week in the British courts. If he is extradited, it is the death of investigations into the inner workings of power by the press. Read more →

