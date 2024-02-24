Liberals and PDSH reach an agreement on the pharmacy bill

The Liberals and NDP have reached an agreement to introduce framework pharmaceutical legislation, fending off back-and-forth in recent months that failure to reach an agreement on the issue could jeopardize the parties' confidence and supply agreement.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh confirmed the development to CTV News on Friday, calling the bill “historic.”

“I can proudly say that not only do we have legislation that specifically refers to a payer, that refers to the Canada Health Act and principles and values, we have also secured commitments to provide diabetes medications and contraceptives using a single payer. public role models,” Singh told CTV Question Period host Vassy Kapelos in an interview that aired Sunday.

Singh said he is “confident” Canadians can expect coverage for diabetes medication and contraceptives “very soon.”

But when pressed on whether the Liberals have promised a specific timeline for the actual implementation of a broader universal pharmacare system, the NDP leader would not say.

A plan for a universal, single-payer pharmaceutical system is part of the confidence and supply agreement between the Liberals and the NDP.

Signed nearly two years ago, the deal sees the NDP support the Liberals until 2025 in exchange for progress on several policy priorities, including pharmaceuticals.

But the NDP had signaled that the March 1 deadline it set for the Liberals to introduce framework drug legislation could be its red line, with Singh warning in early February that he would put the prime minister “on notice” about it. matter.

Both Singh and Anne McGrath, a senior NDP official and one of the lead negotiators for the confidence and supply agreement, said they would interpret a missed deadline as the Liberals walking away from their deal.

Singh said that while he has not provided a hard deadline for implementing pharmaceuticals, which the Parliamentary Budget Officer estimates will cost about $11 billion a year, the NDP has “laid the groundwork with this legislation” and beyond be a “constant battle”. .”

Several provinces, notably Quebec and Alberta, have said they would likely withdraw from a national pharmaceutical program if given the option. Meanwhile, others, such as New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, say they want to hear the details of the plan before saying whether or not they're in favor.

When asked why he would push the federal government to draft a national pharmaceutical program without first consulting the provinces, Singh said he sees similarities to when universal health care was legislated.

“Provinces opposed the idea of ​​universal health care. It's no different,” he said. “It took time, it took negotiations, and it took some provinces to step up and agree, and then other provinces followed suit.”

And when pressed on why the federal government should invest in a new system instead of upgrading the existing one given the country's health care system challenges, particularly significant wait times and staff shortages, Singh said “we we have to do it all.”

“We absolutely believe we should do both,” he said. “And I don't accept for one second that we can't do both. We can and we must.”

With files from CTV Question Period Senior Producer Stephanie Ha and CTV News Channel Power Play Associate Producer Samantha Pope