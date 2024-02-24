International
Dozens of contractors looking to volunteer firefighting as Alberta's wildfire season begins
With the official start of fire season in Alberta, some communities are already preparing for firefighting.
The Drayton Valley/Brazeau County Fire Department is hosting information sessions for volunteer contractors, such as construction workers, water haulers and heavy equipment operators, who want to help out if the season gets rough.
Last year, 2.2 million hectares burned in Alberta, the worst in the province's history, forcing tens of thousands of people to flee their homes. Residents in the Drayton Valley area were out of their homes for almost two weeks.
The fire season started early and fire crews were quickly overwhelmed. Many Albertans decided to stay back to protect their properties.
This year's wildfire season also started early Tuesday, a few days earlier than the typical March 1, and there were already 55 active fires burning in Alberta as of Thursday, most of which are still burning from last year. .
At the inaugural information session, held in Breton, Alta., 120 kilometers southwest of Edmonton, about 60 people gathered to learn about incident command structures, how to stay safe on the line of fire and how to get pre-approved by the department of firefighters to assist. .
“Our goal this year is definitely to focus and leverage that energy, commitment and technical ability that the contractors are bringing to turn it into very effective tangible solutions on the ground,” said Fire Captain Cole Starling.
“The best solutions come from the ground floor. Using local resources benefits everyone within our municipality. We know these people. We work with them leading up to the season of risk.”
Truck driver and equipment operator Layne Naprawa volunteered last year when fire threatened his Drayton Valley community. He attended the session out of a sense of duty.
“I just want to keep the community safe, honestly,” he said.
“It's hard to sit and watch as everything is burning around you.”
Daniel Kaiser, a heavy equipment contractor, was also at the hearing with his 15 employees. Like Naprawa, he also helped with last year's fire.
“We [came] here, with me and my employees, to help us learn a little more to be more efficient in putting out fires and to work together with firefighters and to have a better knowledge of how to do our jobs better “, he said.
The session was one of several to be held across the county in the coming weeks.
Fire Chief Tom Thomson says it makes sense to rely on people who work in local industriesduring the fire season.
“A lot of them come with a lot of expertise in terms of equipment training, in terms of safety practices. A lot of them have to have those safety practices for the oil industry. That's a good connection with us and it's something with value for us,” he said.
“Like the municipalities, the province also doesn't have the resources and therefore everyone has to deal with these things.”
At an event Tuesday, Alberta Forestry Minister Todd Loewen said the province is gearing up and preparing for what could happen this spring, will continue to use firefighting helicopters at night, bring the fire down faster and ATV bans and, pending approval in the provincial budget. , will try to add 100 firefighters to the front lines, he said.
Loewen says the province will also rely on volunteers, similar to last year.
“No jurisdiction has the number of firefighters available, trained, ready to go and employed on an annual basis to fight the worst fire year. That's why we have programs in place around the world to help make sure we can share resources,” he said.
