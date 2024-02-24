



ROSEMONT – A resident of Sacramento County's Rosemont community is defying the odds of a debilitating disease with an unexpected approach. George Rummel, 84, has dementia, but finds solace and strength through a unique hobby: the oddball. So much so that his new activity is gaining international recognition. Rummel has an eye for detail. It was this skill that he took around the world working as an engineer in the construction of hydroelectric plants. He retired from SMUD in 2006. A few years later, the early signs of dementia began. As the disease progressed, he often felt confused, fearful, and sometimes angry. Beth Winnett, a family friend, said Rummel's doctor suggested he try low-stress activities that require concentration. That's where his love for the puzzle began. “It gives his brain an opportunity to go in one direction instead of firing in a million different directions,” Winnett said. Being an excellent note-taker as a former engineer, Rummel wrote notes on one of his first sets of puzzles as a strategy to assemble it more efficiently. It ended in disaster, ultimately destroying the puzzle. Rummel's daughter took to social media to describe the incident and caught the attention of the UK-based company Wentworth Puzzles. Touched by his story, the company not only sent him dozens of new puzzles, but they also named him a Wentworth Puzzles Ambassador – someone who helps share the joy of jigsaw puzzles with the world. “They wanted to include him in their ambassador program because of his dementia and how puzzles help with their dementia,” Winnett said. According to Alzheimer's Association. “Puzzles and brain games are a great way to engage your brain in new and different ways,” said Dr. Elizabeth Edgerly of the Alzheimer's Association. Dr. Edgerly added that clutter is one of ten ways to keep your brain sharp. In Rummel's case, this is a great coping skill. “If you're a singer, you learn a new song and read music, and if you like puzzles, you do puzzles,” said Dr. Edgerly. “It's all part of keeping your brain healthy.” Dr. Edgerly also noted that the social engagement around an activity like queerness is even better, something Rummel is already a step ahead of. “You think it's easier to just hide them, but they really need to come out and be a part of society,” Winnett said. More from CBS News

