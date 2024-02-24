Great Britain increases humanitarian funds for Ukraine





The UK funding will help expand the rescue work of the Red Cross Movement and the Ukrainian Humanitarian Fund.

The Foreign Secretary says the UK stands with Ukraine and is committed to supporting the most vulnerable Ukrainians living through the horrors of this war.

The announcement comes as Ukraine marks two years since Russia's complete invasion. Two years after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the UK has pledged £8.5 million in humanitarian funding to the Red Cross Movement and the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund. The funding will strengthen the UK's ongoing support for their work with local partners, providing emergency response and vital humanitarian aid across Ukraine. In 2024, over 14.6 million people, about 40 percent of Ukraine's population, are in need of humanitarian assistance. Millions of people have been left homeless, struggle without adequate access to water, food and electricity and are in desperate need of health, protection and other essential services and supplies in territories under Russian occupation. Over 6 million will support the neutral and impartial work of Red Cross Movements, strengthening their existing emergency response projects and their support for the most vulnerable in Ukraine. 2.5 million will finance the Humanitarian Fund of Ukraine, part of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. UK funding supports ongoing emergency responses, preparedness activities and the delivery of last-mile aid in frontline areas where local communities have been most affected by recent attacks. Foreign Secretary David Cameron said: Ukrainians are bravely defending their land against the brutal Russian invasion, but the last two years of war have had a tragic impact on millions of people across Ukraine. Families have been separated, towns and villages destroyed and vital civilian infrastructure destroyed. The UK stands by Ukraine and is committed to supporting the most vulnerable Ukrainians living through the horrors of this war. This announcement follows the Foreign Secretary's visit to the UN on Friday, where he addressed the United Nations Security Council and the United Nations General Assembly. He reinforced the UK's commitment to support Ukraine and Ukrainians suffering at the hands of Putin and his illegal occupation. Denise Brown, Resident and UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, said: The international community has really stepped in, with tremendous support over the past two years, enabling the humanitarian community to help the millions of people in Ukraine who are suffering the terrible consequences of the Russian occupation. But war, suffering and need are still a brutal daily reality that the world absolutely must not tolerate or normalize. International support, including from the UK, is as important as ever to ensure that humanitarians in Ukraine can help the people who desperately need it. This funding is part of the £357 million in humanitarian aid the UK has delivered since the start of the full-scale occupation. UK support contributes to an international response that reached 11 million people in Ukraine in 2023 and 15.8 million in 2022. The UK has now given almost £12 billion in support to Ukraine and is one of the largest bilateral humanitarian donors.

