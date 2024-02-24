International
PEI's new mental health and addictions health ER expected to be a 'game changer'
PEI Health staff and patients are calling Prince Edward Island's new mental health and addictions emergency department, thought to be the first of its kind in Atlantic Canada, a game-changer, monumental and long overdue.
The new emergency department is in the same building as Queen Elizabeth Hospital's ER in Charlottetown, but is a separate space for treating people in a mental health or addictions crisis. It opens on Tuesday, February 27 and will be staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
“We can get them out of the busy waiting room up front and provide a quiet space,” said Leslie Warren, director of acute and complex mental health and addictions care with Health PEI.
“Often people are struggling and walking through that door is one of the hardest things to do,” she said.
People seeking mental health or addictions treatment will still go to the same ER as everyone else, but triaging staff will send them directly to the new mental health and addictions area to begin evaluation.
The facility has seven assessment rooms, a family room and consultation rooms.
Knowing that they are coming to an inviting, welcoming and calming environment, I hope will make a difference. Leslie Warren
Staff say it will be a faster and more effective process, so patients don't have to spend as long waiting in the general ER while they're in crisis.
“It will really be a game changer,” said psychiatrist Dr. Javier Salabarria, Health PEI's provincial medical director for mental health and addictions.
Away from the chaos
Because space in the traditional emergency room is at a premium, until now mental health and addiction patients were sometimes seen in rooms not meant for them.
“This could be the eye room, the actors' room, [the] hang around almost every space that was available,” said Salabarria.
The staff designed the new department to be a calming and welcoming environment, away from the chaos of the busy ER.
Warren recalls responding to mental health crises in spaces that were cramped and full of medical equipment.
“It was a bit scary and uninviting, and that was the space [where] I was evaluating customers,” she said.
She hopes people will feel better when they come to seek treatment at the new department.
“Knowing that they're coming into an environment that's inviting, welcoming and reassuring, I hope that makes a difference,” Warren said.
For patients who need to be admitted for 72 hours or less, there will also be a short stay unit attached to the new department. Expected to open in the spring, that unit will have four patient rooms and two transition rooms.
A PEI woman who has experience trying to get treatment for her mental health says she's glad to hear about the new department.
“We definitely needed this and it's been a long time coming. I've been advocating for a space like this for many years,” said MacFadyen, who struggles with suicidal thoughts and has been treated for borderline personality disorder.
MacFadyen said she has been to the ER in Charlottetown several times seeking mental health care.
“It's noise and people are looking at you and you're crying and you're in crisis,” she said.
MacFadyen said she once waited 15 hours in the ER to receive care.
“That's a long time to wait to see a doctor and get help [when]you're feeling like you want to go and hurt yourself,'' she said.
A specialist mental health team including psychiatrists, social workers and nurses will staff the new facility.
There are enough psychiatrists in PEI to call on this new department, Salabarria said, but Health PEI could still use more.
“I'm working with recruitment and retention literally on a daily basis, and the more psychiatrists we have available, then obviously the fewer calls we have to make,” he said.
Take the pressure off the ER
Based on his experience, about 12 to 15 patients are coming to the traditional Charlottetown ER on any given day with mental health issues, Salabarria said. These types of patients will now be treated in the new department.
“This will relieve some of the pressure on [general ER] in terms of space and actually also in terms of personnel”, he said.
